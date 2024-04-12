TNA title implications in men’s & women’s tag team divisions for Rebellion PPV

The TNA tag team scene is sorting out for both the men and women with implications for the Rebellion PPV on April 20. Title bouts are set but not in stone yet.

The Speedball Mountain duo of Mike Bailey and Trent Seven are set to challenge for the TNA World Tag Team Championship at Rebellion. That much is certain. What’s not certain is their opponents. The challengers are supposed to face champions Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards, however, the System might not be holding the gold after next week.

During Impact (Apr. 11, 2024), Moose dispatched of Seven in singles action. The System used their numbers advantage to pick on Bailey after the match. That’s when Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, and Kushida ran in for the save. Time Machine squashed their inner turmoil earlier in the evening to get back on the same page as a unit.

Backstage, the System complained to Director of Authority Santino Marella about Time Machine trifling in their business. One thing led to another, and Santino booked the System against the Motor City Machine Guns in a tag title bout next week on Impact. Speedball Mountain gets the winners at Rebellion.

NEXT WEEK on #TNAiMPACT! @AlexShelley313 and @SuperChrisSabin are set to battle the System! Plus, @milanmiracle makes it official: DECAY gets their Knockouts Tag Team Title rematch at #Rebellion! pic.twitter.com/a1MWZXiYta — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Rosemary and Havok approached Santino about booking their contractual rematch for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship at Rebellion against Jody Threat and Dani Luna. TNA made the contest official between Decay and Spitfire.

That women’s bout seems pretty straightforward, however, there could be a wrench in the works. MK Ultra also have a contractual rematch, but Killer Kelly is out of action. Alisha Edwards has been angling to be the replacement partner. Masha Slamovich answered in Russian, so I have no idea what she said. Nor did Alisha.

The current lineup for Rebellion on April 20 includes:

Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna ) (c) vs. Decay (Rosemary & Havok) on the pre-show

Does the Rebellion card have your interest?