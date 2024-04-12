TNA Knockouts Championship contract signing ends in violence

Another week in professional wrestling, another contract signing that ends in violence. You have to love this beautiful sport of champions.

The latest instance of a simple meeting to sign paperwork exploding into fisticuffs was between Jordynne Grace and Steph De Lander. Matt Cardona was present as kindling to stoke the fire. The Knockouts Championship contract signing aired on Impact (Apr. 11, 2024).

Director of Authority Santino Marella oversaw the proceedings. Cardona did the talking for SDL to put over his heater as a powerhouse predator. She has won titles all over the world, and the Knockouts Championship is next. SDL questioned if Grace was mentally focused with distractions in bodybuilding and the Royal Rumble.

Grace’s top priority is to represent TNA proudly. She outworks everyone, and she’ll work harder than De Lander to retain the title at Rebellion. Grace has beaten De Lander before. She also beat Cardona and Cardona’s wife (Chelsea Green). Trash talk intensified with Grace’s line, “I am more than happy to do that again, because I’m the Juggernaut, bitch.” Cardona shot back not to call SDL that dirty word. Grace replied that she wasn’t talking to De Lander, which was direct implication that Cardona was the bitch.

The contracts were signed, and a handshake sealed the deal. However, Grace wouldn’t let go. Cardona tried to pull SDL free, but that only caused a chain of reactions leading to a fight. Grace and De Lander bumped heads and punches were thrown. Grace back elbowed Cardona, who back elbowed Santino. Grace escaped a fireman’s carry to uncork a spinning backfist on SDL. Cardona clobbered Grace from behind, and SDL chokeslammed the champion through the table.

It will be interesting to see how Grace plans to handle the meddling of Cardona in the Knockouts Championship fight against De Lander at Rebellion on April 20 in Las Vegas, NV.

Did that contract signing satisfy your itch to hype the Knockouts Championship bout?