Tommy Dreamer tries to make peace, ends up in a torture rack

No good deed goes unpunished. Tommy Dreamer found out the hard way on Impact (Apr. 11, 2024). The respected veteran tried to make peace with Alexander Hammerstone, and he ended up in the torture rack.

The show opened to Hammerstone brawling with Josh Alexander. Inside the ring, suplexes were exchanged. Security entered in an effort to restore order. In typical professional wrestling fashion, those goofs were useless in keeping Hammerstone and Alexander apart.

Eventually, Dreamer arrived on the scene. His appearance was a treat for the Philadelphia crowd in ECW country. Dreamer restrained Alexander and pleaded to let him speak his mind to Hammerstone. Alexander reluctantly obliged as he exited to the back.

Dreamer confronted Hammerstone face to face with no backup. He put over the Walking Weapon as becoming the face of TNA through hard work, great matches, and busting ass. Dreamer believes Hammerstone has the ability to achieve that same level of success. In fact, Dreamer was a big reason that TNA signed Hammer, because he vouched for the muscleman’s talent. However, Hammerstone is going down the wrong path taking shortcuts to cheat in his feud with Alexander. Dreamer urged Hammer to cement his legacy the right way.

Dreamer sealed his inspirational speech with a handshake of respect. Hammerstone accepted the gesture. As soon as Dreamer turned his back, Hammerman attacked to put Dreamer in the torture rack. Dreamer let out shrill screams of agony.

Alexander rushed back in for the save, and Hammerstone scurried to safety. They already have a trilogy bout set for Rebellion on April 20 in Las Vegas, NV. Alexander wanted to up the ante to finish this rivalry in Last Man Standing. TNA made the bout official for the PPV.

BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon and @alexhammerstone will now face off in a Last Man Standing Match at #Rebellion on April 20, streaming live on PPV and the TNA+ World Champion tier from the Palms in Las Vegas!



Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/LoHD9Rg8B1 pic.twitter.com/x26zLbdUH4 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 12, 2024

Share your reaction to Dreamer in the torture rack. Do you like the Last Man Standing stipulation added to Alexander versus Hammerstone?