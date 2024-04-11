 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joe Hendry clowns on AJ Francis with The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air rap in TNA

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Joe Hendry and AJ Francis have been feuding for months in TNA. The trash talk has included songs and rhymes. The latest round of smack revolved around Hendry channeling The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air rap to clown on Top Dolla.

The setup was Rich Swann recently turning on Hendry to join forces with Francis as First Class. The tag team was in action against ABC on Impact (Apr. 11, 2024). Swann and Francis bent the rules to beat Ace Austin and Chris Bey. Top Dolla grabbed Ace’s foot from outside, then Swann hooked a roll-up with a handful of tights to win.

That led to Hendry on stage with a challenge for Swann. But first, he was inspired by The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air in front of the Philadelphia crowd to drop some bars dissing the First Class duo.

In West Philadelphia born and raised
In the playground is where I spend most of my days
Chilling out max and relaxing all cool
I was shooting some b-ball outside of the school
When a couple of guys who were up to no good
Started causing trouble in my neighborhood
I had a fight with Joe Hendry and the world stood still
So now I’ve teamed up with fat Uncle Phil

The Philly fans joined in the fun with Uncle Phil chants at Francis as Swann earmuffed his pal to drown out the sounds.

The real purpose for this segment was for Hendry to challenge Swann to a match at the Rebellion PPV on April 20 in Las Vegas, NV. TNA made the bout official.

Did you enjoy Hendry’s callback to the classic Will Smith television series?

