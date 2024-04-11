Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Stephanie McMahon “has not officially returned to [WWE] as an employee or executive in any way, shape or form”, according to PW Insider’s sources. The site was told her WrestleMania promo was just a way to surprise the crowd and show her support for the company’s “new era”.
- After reporting that Seth Rollins would taking about a month off following WrestleMania, Dave Meltzer added on Wrestling Observer Radio that the reason for Rollins’ time off is so he can rest his knee.
- Drew McIntyre is still telling those close to him that he hasn’t signed a new WWE deal, says Fightful Select. He remains factored into the company’s plans as WWE is confident they’ll retain McIntyre and it’s become common for stars to wait until just before their contracts expire to ink new ones.
- There have been pitches to continue Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin’s Wolf Dogs tag team to SmackDown now that Breakker is done in NXT, per Fightful Select. It’s not clear what the status of those pitches are however, or when Corbin would be moved if one is approved.
- When WWE returns to Madison Square Garden for the June 28 SmackDown, WrestleTix reports they’ll be using the smaller stage set-up they used for this week’s Raw After WrestleMania in Philadelphia. PW Insider adds that set-up will be the new normal moving forward “as a way to roll back certain aspects of productionn in favor of packing more fans into the arenas.”
- Mick Foley said he’s no longer planning to have one last death match on his 60th birthday next year after he recently suffered a concussion without even realizing it. Foley thinks it may have happened during one of his preliminary training sessions.
