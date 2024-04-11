Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage, with a special focus on shows that air on IWTV and TrillerTV.

Coming soon...

On IWTV

C1 Wrestlerama (Apr. 11, 7 pm ET)

Wrestling Open Episode 119 (Apr. 11, 8 pm ET)

NTPW Texas Contenders Series 33 (Apr. 11, 7:30 pm CT)

NFW Hysteria (Apr. 12, 8 pm ET)

NSPW The Great Encounter (Apr. 12, 8 pm ET)

SOS Cliffhanger (Apr. 12, 8 pm PT)

ICW Road to Immortality (Apr. 13, 6:45 pm ET)

Limitless Guilty Pleasures (Apr. 13, 7:30 pm ET)

Aaron Rourke vs. Ricky Smokes Aiden Aggro vs. TJ Crawford JT Dunn vs. Paul London Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) (c) vs. Rich and Powerful (Charles Mason & Richard Holliday) (IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Champioinship) Alec Price vs. Channing Thomas (c) (Limitless World Championship)

H2O Running Off of the Door (Apr. 13, 8 pm ET)

AZK vs. “Low Life” Louie Ramos vs. Neil Diamond Cutter vs. Randi West Conor Claxton vs. Schwartzy Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross vs. the Extricated (Bam Sullivan & Mouse) Alex Stretch vs. John Wayne Murdoch (Deathmatch) Casanova Valentine vs. Jimmy “Chondo” Lyon (Last Man Standing Match) Alex Colon vs. Austin Luke

TWE The Final Fight (Apr. 13, 8 pm ET)

Freelance In Freelance We Trust (Apr. 13, 8 pm CT)

Regan Lydale vs. Trevor Outlaw

Alfonso Gonzalez vs. Chico Suave vs. Darius Latrell vs. El Torero vs. Gunner Brave vs. Wes Barkley (Scramble Match)

Craig Mitchell & Shane Mercer vs. Robbie Reeves & Stone Ambrose

Bang and Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. Isaias Velazquez & Sabin Gauge

Darin Corbin (c) vs. ??? (Freelance Legacy Championship)

BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) (c) vs. PME (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) (Freelance Tag Team Championship)

Mustafa Ali vs. Storm Grayson (c) (Freelance World Champioinship)

DOA Portslamdia (Apr. 13, 7:30 pm PT)

Prestige Roseland 8 (Apr. 14, 7 pm PT)

JAIDEN vs. Lio Rush Bullet Club War Dogs (Clark Connors, David Finlay & Gabe Kidd) vs. C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) & Sonico Amira vs. Trish Adora Drexl vs. Sami Callihan Dirty Breeze (Dirty Dango & Tyler Breeze) vs. Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) Daniel Makabe vs. Zack Sabre, Jr. AKIRA vs. Minoru Suzuki Kylie Rae vs. Miyu Yamashita Kevin Blackwood vs. Mustafa Ali

On TrillerTV

MCW Icon$ (Apr. 13, 3 am ET)

Free matches here!

Masha Slamovich vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Donovan Dijak vs. WALTER

The Best of AIW at the Collective

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.