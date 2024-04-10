Sumo legend, AJPW champion & WrestleMania guest star Akebono has died

Sad news out of Japan tonight (April 10), as media outlets in the country are reporting that Akebono has died at just 54 years of age. It’s said he’d been ill for several years, confined to a wheelchair since a 2017 hospitalization. His cause of death was heart failure.

Born Chadwick Haheo Rowan in Hawaii, he entered the world of sumo wrestling in 1988 and became the first non-Japanese competitor to achieve that sport’s highest rank of yokozuna (yes, that’s where the former WWE champion and Anoaʻi Dynasty member’s ring name comes from). Injuries led to his retirement in 2001. Akebono went into kickboxing, and was a part of the early mixed martial arts scene in Japan before transitioning to pro wrestling in 2005.

Keiji “The Great Muta” Muto and Riki Choshu trained him for the ring, and he took to it quite well after many pegged him as a novelty act. He won numerous titles for Japanese promotions, including twice being crowned All Japan Pro Wrestling’s Triple Crown champion. In the United States, he worked WWE WrestleMania 21, defeating Big Show in a sumo match.

Muto is among those remembering Akebono on social media.

The WWE Hall of Famer’s post on X translates to read:

After a long battle with illness, Akebono passed away. He was a man who made the move from sumo wrestling to the world of professional wrestling, and his sincere attitude made it clear that he loved professional wrestling. I wanted to fight [him] one more time before I retired, but it didn’t happen. Yokozuna, please get some rest. We sincerely pray for the repose of your soul.

On behalf of the entire Cageside community, our hearts are with Akebono’s family, friends, and anyone missing him today.