AEW aired footage of CM Punk’s fight with Jack Perry backstage at All In: London on the April 10 Dynamite, packaged as a way to advance The Young Bucks feud with FTR while also responding to Punk’s version of events from The MMA Hour last week.

It garnered a lot of attention, and a lot of reactions. Shortly after the segment aired, Punk posted what we’re pretty sure is his via a Story on his Instagram...

There are a few ways to interpret this. Former U.S. President George W. Bush famously had not accomplished his stated mission in Iraq when he conducted that oft-mocked photo op, so Punk is probably comparing Tony Khan and Matthew & Nicholas Jackson to Bush for a similarly bombastic statement when he feels they didn’t succeed at much of anything other than getting his name chanted when The Bucks hit the ring with Kazuchika Okada tonight.

CM Punk chants for The Young Bucks WHAT IS HAPPENING #AEWDymamite pic.twitter.com/R9hbywKNS0 — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) April 11, 2024

Without its historical context, it could be read as Punk indicating that he accomplished his mission.

That mission could either have been getting out of his contract with AEW via the fight at All In that tonight’s video shows he at least physically instigated. That’s something he told Ariel Helwani he’d been trying to do since his fight with The Bucks & Kenny Omega after the previous year’s All Out. He also said that he’d decided to quit AEW before Perry called back to their previous run-in during his pre-show match at Wembley Stadium.

Or, it could be seen as Punk saying he accomplished his mission by getting AEW to spend more time focusing on him instead of their own product. Time will tell if things like the chants The Elite got tonight indicate that people will tune in and buy tickets to boo The Bucks. If so AEW may get the last laugh. But if one of a pro wrestler’s jobs is to be the center of attention... for the past two Wednesdays Punk was just that for a company he doesn’t even work for.

For their part, Matthew & Nicholas offered this assessment of what they were involved with tonight, which presumably is intended to work as an in and out of character statement...

EVPetty — Matthew & Nicholas Jackson (@youngbucks) April 11, 2024

We’ll see where things go from here, because we’re guessing this isn’t the end of the Punk/AEW drama — if there ever is an end to it.