The Best of Super Juniors tournament is around the corner starting on May 11 in Japan, and NJPW invited talent from ROH, CMLL, and Pro Wrestling Noah. The full field of participation has been announced for the 31st edition of BoSJ.

Let’s roll through the special outside invitations first. Blake Christian represents Ring of Honor. Despite not achieving much success in ROH yet, Christian is the current GCW world champion holding the title for 310 days and counting. He had also been active on the NJPW Strong brand.

Titan is flying in from CMLL in Mexico. The luchador has been a frequent traveler to NJPW in recent years as a member of Los Ingobernables de Japon. Titan currently holds the CMLL World Welterweight Championship. He has had that gold in his possession for a whopping 1,585 days and counting. Titan won that title back in 2019.

Noah is sending Ninja Mack and Hayata to compete in the tournament. Both are former champions in their own right in the Global Honored Crown title lineage.

The 20-man field for the junior heavyweight tournament also includes NJPW wrestlers SHO, Hiromu Takahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi, El Desperado, Kevin Knight, YOH, BUSHI, TJP, Francesco Akira, DOUKI, Robbie Eagles, Taiji Ishimori, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, and Kosei Fujita.

That lineup includes two former winners in the mix. Taguchi took home the honor in 2012. Takahashi is a four-time winner. He first achieved glory in 2018 then ran a three-peat from 2020 to 2022.

The NJPW Best of Super Juniors tournament kicks off on May 11 from Chiba and concludes on June 9 at Dominion from Osaka Jo Hall.

Share you take on the BoSJ field. Who are you predicting to win?