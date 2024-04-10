WWE still has three men’s world titles following WrestleMania

Despite recent changes in the wrestling landscape following WrestleMania, WWE still maintains three world championships in its men’s division.

Cody Rhodes claimed the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania this past Sunday, while Damian Priest secured the World Heavyweight Championship at the same event. However, Rhodes holds two of WWE’s three men’s world titles.

Despite being unified under a single belt, the WWE and Universal Championships maintain distinct lineages, as indicated by WWE’s title history on its website. At WrestleMania 38 in 2022, Reigns unified the titles by defeating then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, consolidating the primary men’s championships for Raw and SmackDown. Reigns held both belts for over a year and a half until last summer, when he received a single strap, establishing him as the Undisputed Universal Champion.

However, as Reigns’ part-time status became problematic, WWE could have split one of his titles, as seen at this year’s WrestleMania with the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team titles. Instead, WWE introduced a third world championship last spring, won by Seth Rollins in a tournament.

Given that Reigns was in the middle of a historic run with the Universal Championship, with his total time with the gold ending at 1,316 days, most assumed that WWE would quietly retire the championship once he lost it. But that’s not the case, at least for now. It’s unknown if — or when — WWE will address its trio of top titles.

Meanwhile, Rhodes carries the belt that symbolizes two championships rolled into one. He appeared on Raw this week with the Undisputed Universal Championship, complete with custom side plates featuring his American Nightmare logo. But if Rhodes were to have his way, the design of that belt might change.

Rhodes has long been a fan of the WWE Championship belt known as the Winged Eagle belt, which the company used from 1988 to 1998 and is associated with wrestling legends like Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, and Shawn Michaels. Previously, Rhodes had expressed interest in bringing back that design if he ever became champion. However, during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he appeared to backtrack on his previous statement, indicating that he now has a different perspective, considering the value associated with the current design.

As fans began to chant for him to bring back the classic look, Rhodes said, “I’m not in charge of anything. Triple H is in charge of things, but you guys are damn right, the Winged Eagle.”

Presently, all three world titles reside on Raw. That will likely change when the next WWE Draft begins on April 26 on SmackDown.

Cagesiders, what are your thoughts on this championship dilemma? How should WWE address it? Would you like to see the return of the classic design that symbolized a bygone era, especially if WWE chooses to unify all three titles before establishing a single lineage?

Share your thoughts in the comments below.