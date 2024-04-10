Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- For what it’s worth, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that a potential The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes match wouldn’t happen any time before WrestleMania 41, and could already be planned for that show.
- PW Insider claims the Jade Cargill match on Raw this week was originally scheduled for the first hour but was pushed back due to the Rock/Rhodes segment running long.
- Fightful Select notes that while WWE is now airing Sheamus return promos, he may not be back until the Draft late this month.
- Damian Priest recently signed a deal to be represented by Paradigm, a talent agency, for “representation in all areas,” says Variety.
- According to the Observer, Jacob Fatu will be “starting soon” in WWE and when he does he’ll be “getting a push.”
- TMZ Sports says they were told WWE would love to work with Jason Kelce more in the future after he did so well at WrestleMania 40.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...