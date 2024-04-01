Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter says they were told “not to read into” anything related to John Cena or Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 40 in relation to the main event matches. There is a “mystery slot” on the show, however, but it’s unknown who it’s for right now.

Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament is expected to be added to WrestleMania 40, per the Observer, and “as of last week it was booked to be billed as a Philadelphia Street Fight.”

They also say Pretty Deadly was listed in the lineup for the Six-Pack Ladder match for the tag team titles at WrestleMania 40 and Grayson Waller & Austin Theory could be removed from the match.

Big Bill & Ricky Starks were originally slated to win the tag team tournament match on Collision this past weekend, according to Fightful Select. The injury to Ricky Starks changed things.

Said injury, per Wrestling Observer Radio, was a stinger and not a concussion as originally feared.

Fightful notes Parker Boudreaux is still under contract to AEW for at least a number of months.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.