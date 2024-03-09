Former WWE wrestlers Emma & Riddick Moss tie the knot in Hawaii

Apparently, it’s a good week for wrestlers to say “I do”. Just yesterday we learned that Dominik Mysterio and his longtime girlfriend recently got married, and today (Mar. 9) People brings word that Tenille “Emma” Dashwood and Mike “Riddick/Madcap Moss” Rallis are now husband and wife.

The couple were married at an outdoor ceremony in Hawaii, a destination chosen as a midpoint between Dashwood’s native Australia and Minnesota, where Rallis is from.

The couple announced their engagement last summer, back when both were still with WWE. Both were let go in September, two of many released after Endeavor’s acquisition of WWE was finalized. Neither has wrestled since, with the former Emma expressing doubt she’ll ever return to the business after being cut from her dream job a second time.

But back to the happy stuff... Dashwood & Rallis both seem over the moon about their big day and what it says about the future of what sounds like it’s already been a great relationship.

“Marriage is the ultimate commitment,” Dashwood said. “No matter what, we’ll always be there for one another, pushing, supporting and enriching each other’s lives in every way we can.” “Yep, she’s stuck with me,” Rallis joked. “But seriously, it’s all those things for me as well, and the wedding is the celebration of that commitment.”

On behalf of the entire Cageside community, join us in sending congratulations to Dashwood & Rallis — and best wishes for a wonderful life together.