Eric Young screwed out of winning TNA World Championship

Eric Young was so close to winning the TNA World Championship at Sacrifice (Mar. 8, 2024), but outside forces conspired to screw him out of glory.

Young challenged Moose in the main event. The World Class Maniac entered with taped ribs, and that injury was an immediate bullseye for Moose. The champ hammered blows into the tender midsection. He was just plain mean about too by grinding knuckles into Young’s ribs on an abdominal stretch. Moose also went to the tried and true bear hug. You have to love the classic holds in professional wrestling.

Young’s rally picked up steam on a flying elbow drop.

Young and Moose exchanged heavy punches, then intensity increased for furious fisticuffs. Young won the sequence by hitting a piledriver, but it wasn’t enough to win the match. Moose wearily placed his foot on the bottom rope to break the three-count.

Young picked up his piledriver game for one on the apron and one on the floor.

When Young rolled Moose into the ring, Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards ran down to meddle in this affair. Young saw them coming and took action for a suicide dive onto the System. Young returned to the ring for a Canadian Destroyer on Moose.

This is were the screwery came in. Young had victory within his grasp after that Destroyer. 1, 2, 3? Nope. Myers and Edwards pulled referee Frank Gastineau out of the ring to save Moose.

That wasn’t all. Young urged the ref to eject those buffoons rather than call for a disqualification. Gastineau did as requested. While the official’s back was turned handling business, a crew member attacked Young. It was revealed to be Frankie Kazarian in disguise. Kaz choked Young with a camera cord. Kazarian’s motivation was selfish revenge. It was Kaz who Young beat to earn this title shot.

Kazarian rolled Young into the ring. Moose hit a spear. 1, 2, 3. Game over. Moose retained the TNA World Championship, while Young was screwed out of gold.

