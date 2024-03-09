Knockouts Championship bout had moves you’ve never seen before at TNA Sacrifice

Jordynne Grace was outstanding in her Knockouts Championship defense at TNA Sacrifice (Mar. 8, 2024). It takes two to tango to make a thing go right, and it took three in this case with Tasha Steelz and Xia Brookside both challenging for the title. They worked together to pull out some awesome moves you’ve never seen before.

We’re all familiar with the big swing and the Code Red. Grace, Steelz, and Brookside added a unique twist to create cool variations.

First up is the big swing. Grace plucked Steelz and Brookside off the turnbuckles to swing like a helicopter. Brookside’s arms were hooked onto Steelz’s feet for a front pack and backpack load on the Juggernaut’s shoulders. Keep watching the clip for a bonus submission train.

Next is the Code Red. This sequence was the beginning of the end. Steelz set up for a springboard bulldog, but Grace muscled the motion to a standstill. Meanwhile, Brookside was bent over in pain from a previous move. Grace loaded Steelz atop Brookside’s back in a seated position. Boom! Grace cracked a lariat on Steelz, which in turn caused body momentum forcing Steelz to execute a Code Red on Brookside.

Grace sealed the deal with a Juggernaut pumphandle driver on Brookside to retain the Knockouts Championship.

What’s your score for those two moves on the coolness scale?

Get full results from TNA Sacrifice here. The show replay is available for streaming through TNA+, YouTube for Ultimate Insiders, and TrillerTV.