Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- As far as The Rock’s schedule with WWE is concerned, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter says “the belief as of right now is that [WrestleMania 40] won’t be his only match in 2024 and there is definitely a push to get him to work at least one Saudi Arabia event this year.”
- Speaking of Saudi, WON says WWE’s next PLE there will take place on Saturday, May 25, the day before AEW’s Double or Nothing 2024 PPV.
- According to WrestleVotes, there’s a chance WWE will bring back “The Rock Concert” segment for next week’s SmackDown in Memphis. The idea has been “brewing for weeks.”
- Sources told Fightful Select that The Rock has had input on this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class, and that will become evident as more inductees are revealed.
- It sounds like The Rock’s grandmother, Lia Maivia, has been pitched as one of those inductees.
- PW Insider says there were “some Scott D’Amore-related signs removed from the crowd” at last night’s TNA Sacrifice event. The site also heard that “a fan was handing out papers that read ‘We Want Scott’ and they were removed.” The event was held in D’Amore’s hometown of Windsor, Ontario, Canada.
- Regarding WWE’s 20 million dollar payment to MLW in the anti-trust lawsuit settlement, one wrestler told The Observer, “WWE deserved it, and did tamper with guys’ deals and bully their way into negotiations, me as an example years ago.”
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer mentioned that Mike Santana wasn’t happy in AEW for a long time before his recent exit from the promotion. “He was wanting a singles push and it wasn’t materializing, so he just wanted out.”
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...