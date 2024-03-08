Alexander Hammerstone goes low to win super fight rematch at TNA Sacrifice

TNA’s newest acquisition made an impact at Sacrifice (Mar. 8, 2023). Alexander Hammerstone went low to defeat Josh Alexander in a super fight rematch.

Hammerstone debuted in TNA as a free agent at Hard to Kill in January. His opponent was Alexander. Hammerstone put on a badass fight, but victory would not be his on that evening. Alexander triumphed over the newcomer. Fast forward to March with Hammerstone officially signed to TNA. His first match under the new deal was a rematch with Alexander at Sacrifice. Ring the bell!

Hammerstone executed a smart strategy to focus his power offense on damaging Alexander’s back. Despite the pain, the Walking Weapon rallied for a series of ten consecutive German suplexes. Alexander’s grit and determination were on full display. That sequence was damn impressive.

Down the stretch, Alexander caught Hammerstone in an ankle lock submission. Hammer was able to escape, and he sent Alexander into the corner in the process. Alexander stopped short of colliding into the referee. Hammerstone put his massive legs in motion charging forward to squash bodies. Alexander ducked away, and Hammerman squished the ref against the turnbuckles. Hammerstone observed the dicey situation and reacted with a shrug of indifference.

Hammerstone turned around to get caught again in an ankle lock. This time, he tapped out. The referee was still compromised and completely missed the call. Alexander released the hold to check on the official. Back to action for a C4 spike piledriver. Hammerstone muscled free and delivered a low blow kick to the groin. The most muscular planted Alexander on a Nightmare Pendulum. The referee happened to regain his wits at that moment to make the three-count.

Hammerstone evened the score at one win apiece in this rivalry. That booking decision is a smart call by TNA. It keeps Hammerstone hot as a new addition. Losing twice in a row to Alexander would have put him in a deep crater to recovery. Assuming there is a rubber match, this story will keep Alexander busy out of the world title picture, where Nic Nemeth has his eye on the gold.

How do you rate the start to Alexander Hammerstone’s TNA career?

