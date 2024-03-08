Nic Nemeth sent Steve Maclin to the Danger Zone

Nic Nemeth prevailed in the first major match of his TNA career. He sent Steve Maclin on the highway to the Danger Zone.

Nemeth battled Maclin at TNA Sacrifice (Mar. 8, 2024). Nemeth was in the groove for nine straight standing elbow drops. The tenth elbow drop was of the flying variety.

Maclin threw caution to the wind charging for a spear in the Tree of Woe. Nemeth tucked upward, and Maclin shot through the ropes for a violent crash into the timekeeper table. Oof! This match experienced slight technical difficulties from the live feed, as seen in this clip. Double oof!

Nemeth was in trouble when Maclin blocked a superkick to counter for a KIA double underhook DDT. Fortunately for Nemeth, his instincts flashed to roll out of the ring preventing a potential pinfall. Back in the ring, Nemeth served Maclin his own medicine with a KIA of his own. Nemeth revved up his engine for two superkicks. He shoved into overdrive for the highway to the Danger Zone (Zig Zag finisher). Victory belonged to Nemeth.

This is an important win for Nemeth to build his case for a world title shot. Maclin is a former TNA world champion in his own right, so Nemeth cleared a big hurdle.

Do you see the TNA World Championship coming in Nic Nemeth’s near future?

Get full results from TNA Sacrifice here. The show replay is available for streaming through TNA+, YouTube for Ultimate Insiders, and TrillerTV.