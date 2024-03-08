New Knockouts tag team champions at TNA Sacrifice

Whoa! MK Ultra were a buzzsaw of violence, but they were outsmarted by Spitfire to win the Knockouts Tag Team Championship at Sacrifice (Mar. 8, 2024). Jody Threat and Dani Luna now hold gold for the first time in their TNA careers.

The challengers entered first to reveal the new team name of Spitfire. If that was supposed to be foreshadowing of a victory, it sure didn’t feel like that would be the case when MK Ultra attacked from behind on stage during introductions.

Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly choked Threat with a steel chain. Slamovich planted Luna on the floor with her Snow Plow driver. This mauling was all before the opening bell.

When the match was officially underway, Threat had to fight by herself with Luna still down. Slamovich served an ass-kicking. A spinning backfist, a deadlift powerbomb, and a head kick had Threat ripe for the picking to finish. Slamovich tagged in Kelly for a teamwork maneuver. That’s when Luna revived and pulled Slamovich out of the ring to save her partner. Threat scored a surprise roll-up on Kelly. 1, 2, 3, new champions were crowned.

Get full results from TNA Sacrifice here. The show replay is available for streaming through TNA+, YouTube for Ultimate Insiders, and TrillerTV.