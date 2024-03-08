New tag team champions were crowned at Sacrifice (Mar. 8, 2024) when Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards defeated Ace Austin and Chris Bey to win the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

Alisha Edwards was ringside causing distractions to support the System. That didn’t stop Bey from going on the attack when he leaped over her head to land a dive on the outside.

ABC had momentum calling for a 1 2 Sweet combo finisher, but Eddie countered Bey into a blue thunder bomb. Myers busted a knee to Ace’s mug. As Myers geared up for a closing blow, Bey intercepted him for a cutter.

The System had momentum for a backpack stunner and a flying elbow drop on Ace, however, Bey made the save on the pinfall. A pair of teamwork slams took care of Bey. Ace was outnumbered, but he fought with vim and vigor rocking the bells of Eddie and Myers. Alisha’s presence paid off huge in this moment. As Ace ran the ropes, she hooked his foot. That interference created an opportunity for Myers to blast Ace with a Roster Cut lariat. Eddie added a Boston Knee Party to win.

ABC’s title reign ends at 140 days.

