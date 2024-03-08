MLW announces lineup for Once Upon a Time in New York free special

MLW’s next televised offering is the Once Upon a Time in New York free special. What a great title for a show.

MLW presents Once Upon a Time... in New York.



Saturday March 16@beINSportsUSA ::: https://t.co/UOLeGuTpvo pic.twitter.com/Vv5utSAYrF — MLW (@MLW) March 8, 2024

The lineup includes:

Matt Riddle vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Satoshi Kojima, Okumura, Alex Kane vs. World Titan Federation Superstars (Tom Lawlor, Josh Bishop, & Richard Holliday)

Cesar Duran’s Azteca Lucha State of the Union

“Top Dolla” AJ Francis vs. Mr. Thomas

Star Jr. (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Magnus (with Cesar Duran)

Delmi Exo vs. Zayda

Bad Dude Tito in action

Scramble-6 match: Ichiban vs. Love, Doug vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Cannonball vs. Dyln McKay

Once Upon a Time in New York airs on Saturday, March 16 at 10 pm ET through beIN SPORTS and YouTube. These bouts were taped on February 29 as part of the Intimidation Games event in New York City.

Matt Riddle versus Davey Boy Smith Jr. is a first-time matchup for the main event. The semi-main is a step toward MLW versus WTF in War Chamber on March 29. AJ Francis is making his MLW in-ring debut against Mr. Thomas after ruffling feathers in the Bomaye Fight Club. That match should transition to Top Dolla versus Alex Kane at a later date. MLW is offering lucha libre delights with a pair of CMLL luchadores in Star Jr. and Magnus.

That action all sounds nice, but what I’m really looking forward to is the Azteca Lucha State of the Union from Cesar Duran (alias Dario Cueto). Our homeboy knows when to hold them and knows when to fold them in his insatiable thirst for violence. I’m curious to find out what devious ideas Duran has in store, especially for Salina de la Renta.

Does this lineup have your attention to watch the MLW Once Upon a Time in New York free special?