Red Velvet advances to semifinals of ROH women’s TV title tournament

Straight out of your mama’s kitchen, Red Velvet punched her ticket to the final four of the ROH Women’s World Television Championship tournament to crown the inaugural titleholder. Velvet battled Leyla Hirsch in the quarterfinals on episode 54 of ROH TV on Honor Club.

Velvet used speed to set up offense, while Hirsch focused on stout power mixed with technical skill for suplexes and submissions. The action intensified when attitudes became chippy with slaps across the face. Hirsch controlled the flow, but Velvet held her own working on damaging the left arm. That pain didn’t stop Hirsch from executing German suplexes and a superplex. Victory was almost earned when Hirsch landed a moonsault, however, Velvet grabbed the ropes to break the pinfall. The climax came as Hirsch lifted Velvet into the air. Velvet countered for a roll-up. The competitors scooted back and forth for position on the mat. Velvet ended up on top to score the win.

In my opinion, this result is a mild surprise. Velvet is the bigger star overall with more presence on AEW programming, however, Hirsch has received consistent character development on ROH TV.

Red Velvet advances to the semifinals to face Queen Aminata.

Yes 2024 is our year @Thee_Red_Velvet but you will remain in the semi final baking that Red Velvet cake in your kitchen because your ☝ One and Only Queen has a juicier cake to bake straight into the final.

.#ROH #oneandonly https://t.co/q8HecSKPgy — Queen Aminata クィーンアミナタ (@amisylle) March 8, 2024

The other side of the tournament bracket includes Diamante versus Billie Starkz and Mercedes Martinez versus Abadon in the quarterfinals.

What’s your take on Red Velvet advancing to the semifinal round of the ROH Women’s World Television Championship tournament? What odds do you give Velvet to win it all?