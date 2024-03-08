TNA Sacrifice 2024 live results: Eric Young challenges for world title, Nic Nemeth grudge match, more!

TNA roars into action for Sacrifice on Friday night (Mar. 8, 2024) from Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Five title bouts are on the card along with a grudge match, a super fight, and a hoss collision. Sacrifice kicks off at 8 pm ET (pre-show at 7:30 pm ET) and will be available for streaming through TNA+, YouTube for Ultimate Insiders, and TrillerTV.

Catch up to date on storylines with the Sacrifice preview, join us for live updates, and have fun chatting in the open thread.

Results:

Countdown pre-show Impact Digital Media Championship: Crazzy Steve defeated Joe Hendry to retain the title. AJ Francis interrupted Hendry’s photo montage mocking Steve. Top Dolla sat in on commentary. Francis took a cheap shot on Hendry to ram him into the ring post. Steve capitalized for a flying DDT to win. Speedball Mountain defeated Rascalz. When Zachary Wentz accidentally tumbled into the referee, Trey Miguel cheated by spraying paint in Mike Bailey’s eyes. Wentz hit a headlock driver, but Trent Seven made the save on the cover. Wentz chop blocked Seven. As the referee checked on Seven’s condition, the Rascalz held Bailey in place for more spray paint. That tactic backfired when Bailey ducked and Trey sprayed Wentz. Bailey took out Trey on a moonsault outside. Speedball Mountain finished the job on a combo tornado kick to suplex. Bailey pinned Wentz to win. Sacrifice main show Nic Nemeth defeated Steve Maclin. Mr. Mayhem had victory within his grasp after hitting a KIA double underhook DDT, but Nemeth wisely rolled out of the ring to prevent a pinfall. Nemeth rallied to hit a KIA of his own. That led to a barrage of offense with two superkicks and the Danger Zone (Zig Zag) for Nemeth to win. TNA World Tag Team Championship: Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards defeated Ace Austin & Chris Bey to win the titles. Energetic back and forth action. The System hit a backpack stunner to flying elbow drop combo on Ace, but Bey made the save on the cover. Double-team slams took Bey out of the equation. Ace fired up to take control, but Alisha Edwards hooked his foot running the ropes. Myers clobbered a Roster Cut lariat, and Eddie hit a Boston Knee Party to finish Ace. New champions! Still to come... TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Eric Young Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside Knockouts Tag Team Championship: MK Ultra (c) vs. Jody Threat & Dani Luna Josh Alexander vs. Alexander Hammerstone Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, & Kushida vs. Mustafa Ali & Grizzled Young Veterans PCO vs. Big Kon in No DQ

