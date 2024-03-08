TNA Sacrifice preview: Five title bouts, super fight rematch, and more!

TNA is pressing play on a live Sacrifice event for Friday night (Mar. 8, 2024) in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The card is set with Eric Young challenging for the world title, Jordynne Grace defending the Knockouts Championship in a three-way, Nic Nemeth out to settle a grudge, Josh Alexander in a super fight rematch, hosses colliding, and more. Let’s break down the stories leading to this show.

The full lineup for Sacrifice includes:

TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Eric Young

Josh Alexander vs. Alexander Hammerstone

Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, & Kushida vs. Mustafa Ali & Grizzled Young Veterans

PCO vs. Big Kon in No DQ

Impact Digital Media Championship: Crazzy Steve (c) vs. Joe Hendry (pre-show)

Crazzy Steve (c) vs. Joe Hendry (pre-show) Rascalz vs. Speedball Mountain (pre-show)

Sacrifice kicks off at 8 pm ET (pre-show at 7:30 pm ET) and will be available for streaming through TNA+, YouTube for Ultimate Insiders, and TrillerTV.

Eric Young won #1 contender status by defeating Frankie Kazarian at No Surrender. Young is looking to become a three-time TNA world champion. He knows that Moose is bigger, faster, and stronger. Young can’t guarantee victory, but he can guarantee that he will keep coming forward. Moose is unfazed by Young’s passion and determination. The outcome will remain unchanged with Moose holding the title in victory. Despite extreme confidence, that didn’t stop Moose from setting a trap for the System to attack Young on the go-home show.

The TNA tag title bout is an offshoot of the world title match. Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards have their eyes set on gold to carry alongside Moose’s belt, so they are coming after Ace Austin and Chris Bey. ABC share enemies with Young, so they conveniently aligned temporarily. The System has momentum after earning a win in trios action when Myers pinned Bey after a pump kick, backpack stunner, flying elbow drop triple-team combo.

Tasha Steelz and Xia Brookside are embroiled in a personal rivalry, and both found their way into the Knockouts title bout. Brookside scored an upset to win round one. Steelz cheated to win the rematch. Round three was for the #1 contender spot, but it ended in a double count-out as they were too focused on throwing fists. Jordynne Grace provided a simple solution by proposing a three-way.

MK Ultra’s second reign with the Knockouts tag titles starts with their first defense against Jody Threat and Dani Luna. Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly lost three of four bouts in singles action against the challengers. Time will tell if tag team competition is a different story.

Steve Maclin believes Nic Nemeth is using TNA as a stepping stone to better opportunity, so Mr. Mayhem plans to take out the trash. The feud has led to Maclin ambushing Nemeth in Puerto Rico and Nemeth returning the favor for a sneak attack in Maclin’s hotel room. This is Nemeth’s first feud in TNA, and a win would boost his case toward challenging for the world title.

The pre-show bout between the Rascalz and Speedball Mountain is an offshoot of the story with Maclin and Nemeth. Maclin aligned with Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz as useful tools in his mission to pound Nemeth. To pay back the favors, Maclin assisted the Rascalz in matches against Mike Bailey and Trent Seven.

Alexander Hammerstone officially signed with TNA. The former MLW world heavyweight champion previously wrestled in TNA as a free agent. He didn’t find success in his debut defeat to Josh Alexander at Hard to Kill. Hammerman will have a chance to even the score in this super fight rematch.

Mustafa Ali is enlisting the Grizzled Young Veterans to help him in the feud with Chris Sabin. Ali won the X-Division Championship from Sabin at No Surrender. The Sacrifice match will be trios with Ali and GYV against Time Machine. The Good Hands and Kevin Knight were originally in the match, but substitutions were made due to incompetence and injury. A side story to keep an eye on is Alex Shelley’s bubbling anger at his friends. He blames Kushida for throwing in the towel when losing to Moose in a No Surrender world title bout, and he is annoyed at Sabin for not being ringside for that match.

Hoss fight! Big Kon claims to be the baddest man in TNA, and that led him into a fight with PCO. Despite all the violence perpetrated by Kon, the French Canadian Frankenstein can’t be killed. Their first clash ended in a disqualification, so it will be No DQ this time.

Crazzy Steve successfully thwarted Rhino’s challenges for the TNA Digital Media Championship. Next up was supposed to be Laredo Kid, but travel issues from the luchador forced Joe Hendry to step up in his place.

Watch all the Sacrifice action live through TNA+, YouTube for Ultimate Insiders, and TrillerTV starting at 8 pm ET (pre-show at 7:30 pm ET).

