Injury causes shake up to TNA Sacrifice card

TNA is on the fast track to Sacrifice on Friday, March 8 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The card had to be adjusted due to an ‘injury’ caused by Mustafa Ali.

Ali was previously booked to team with the Good Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch) against Chris Sabin, Kushida, and Kevin Knight at Sacrifice. This was an extension of the X-Division Championship feud between Ali and Sabin.

Ali was in action against Knight on Thursday night’s edition of Impact (Mar. 7, 2024). The champ made use of a distraction caused by the Good Hands brawling with Sabin and Kushida on the outside. Ali struck Knight with the title belt to win. He added injury to insult by executing a 450 splash onto Knight’s arm after the bout. Alex Shelley ran out for the save, but the damage was done with Knight writhing in pain.

Backstage, the medical man checked on Knight’s condition. It wasn’t looking good for his participation at Sacrifice. Shelley stepped in as a replacement, and chippy bickering ensued over Kushida throwing in the towel when Shelley lost the No Surrender world title match against Moose.

Shelley’s idea was a Time Splitters reunion with Kushida to challenge the Good Hands. Director of Authority Santino Marella okayed the contest. The Time Splitters handled business, but it wasn’t smooth sailing. Shelley and Kushida had a few instances of miscommunication with friendly fire. Despite that, Kushida submit Skyler with the Hoverboard Lock to win. Victory did not ease any tension between Shelley and Kushida.

Knight being replaced by Shelley wasn’t the only change to that Sacrifice match.

Ali observed the Good Hands losing, so he decided to re-strategize his team. Ali inserted the Grizzled Young Veterans as replacements for the Good Hands.

.@MustafaAli_X just replaced the Good Hands with the Grizzled Young Vets! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/BcqTDd9XFD — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 8, 2024

The official bout for Sacrifice is now Ali and GYV against the Time Machine trio of Sabin, Shelley, and Kushida.

The full lineup for Sacrifice includes:

TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Eric Young

Moose (c) vs. Eric Young Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside TNA World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards

Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards Knockouts Tag Team Championship: MK Ultra (c) vs. Jody Threat & Dani Luna

MK Ultra (c) vs. Jody Threat & Dani Luna Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin

Josh Alexander vs. Alexander Hammerstone

Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, & Kushida vs. Mustafa Ali & Grizzled Young Veterans

PCO vs. Big Kon in No DQ

Rascalz vs. Speedball Mountain (pre-show)

Is this TNA card strong enough for you to tune into Sacrifice?