Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Tokyo Sports reports that Kazuchika Okada signed with AEW on a three year contract worth $13.5 million total, or roughly $4.5 million per year.
- Fightful Select learned that Kazuchika will work a full-time schedule with AEW and is planning to move to the United States.
- Fightful says even though Okada’s heel turn on Dynamite potentially set up a future match against Kenny Omega, there is currently no timetable for Omega’s return to AEW.
- Multiple outlets mentioned that Vince McMahon’s face is blurred out in the majority of cutscenes in the new WWE 2K24 video game.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer knows “100% for sure” that Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson is happening “relatively soon,” with a 95% chance it will be booked on the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21. Tony Khan has wanted to put it together for a long time, with Meltzer describing it as “the dream match of all dream matches” for Khan.
- As a result of Sammy Guevara’s AEW suspension, Meltzer indicates that Chris Jericho will now team up with HOOK in the upcoming tournament for the vacated AEW world tag team titles.
- For what it’s worth, Meltzer believes the current feud between Mark Briscoe and House of Black will lead to a “ring surrounded by fire” match in AEW.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...