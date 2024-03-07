Nic Nemeth invades hotel room to attack rival

The feud between Nic Nemeth and Steve Maclin has reached a fever pitch in TNA. The animosity is so bad that not even foreign wrestling promotions or lounging in a hotel room are safe from violence.

A few weeks ago, Nemeth visited the World Wrestling Council in Puerto Rico to work his craft. Maclin came out of nowhere to assault Nemeth in the ring.

Maclin’s mission is to run Nemeth out of TNA. He views the Wanted Man is a phony and a liar trying to use TNA as a stepping stool to greater opportunity. Since Nemeth didn’t bother to show up to work last week (he was busy winning the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship in Japan), Maclin decided to take the night off this week. Little did he know that Nemeth was creeping behind closed doors to invade the hotel room for a beatdown. During the chaos, the webcam transmission experienced technical difficulties, so we didn’t even get to see the fisticuffs. What we did see was Nemeth standing over Maclin’s unconscious body. Surely Maclin should be able to get a refund from the hotel for such an unsafe environment.

Nemeth and Maclin will settle their beef in a singles match at TNA Sacrifice on Friday, March 8.

What was your reaction to Nic Nemeth’s attack on Steve Maclin?