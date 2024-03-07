Raven returns to ring in MLW War Chamber match

Raven returns to the ring for a fight in MLW. Tapping at the chamber door, quoth the Raven, “Nevermore.” The hardcore legend is set to participate in the War Chamber match on March 29 in St. Petersberg, FL.

MLW announced that Raven will team with Akira, Jake Crist, and Jimmy Lloyd against Rickey Shane Page, Sami Callihan, Cannonball, and Talon. The War Chamber is MLW’s version of War Games.

The story of this feud stems from Raven introducing a band of misfits known as The Calling. They have a penchant for violence. In Raven’s absence, RSP took over leadership and clashed with Akira. That led to Akira being kicked out of the group. RSP’s chickens came home to roost when Raven sided with Akira.

This bout will be filmed in front of live fans at the March 29 event to air at a later date on beIN SPORTS and YouTube.

The PPV portion of the War Chamber card currently includes:

War Chamber: MLW (Satoshi Kojima, Okumura, Matthew Justice, & 1 Called Manders) vs. WTF (Tom Lawlor, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Richard Holliday, & Josh Bishop)

MLW (Satoshi Kojima, Okumura, Matthew Justice, & 1 Called Manders) vs. WTF (Tom Lawlor, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Richard Holliday, & Josh Bishop) Debuts from Kosei Fujita (NJPW), Unagi Sayaka, and Star Jr. (CMLL)

The PPV broadcast will be available for streaming through the TrillerTV+ subscription package powered by Fite.

Are you excited for the return of Raven in War Chamber?