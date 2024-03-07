Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Sting was one of the “only dissenting voices” within AEW when it came to him winning his last match at Revolution, reports SI’s Justin Barrasso. Sting wanted The Young Bucks to win as he holds them “in extremely high esteem”, but “that simply was not going to happen as [Tony] Khan and the Bucks all firmly believed that Sting should end his career with a victory.”

SI’s report also covered Darby Allin’s glass spot, and the special safety measures taken for it such as planning & rehearsing it with a stunt coordinator and having doctors nearby during the match. Barrasso also wrote that “there was a Plan B with a different finish in the event [Allin] could not return to the match, which turned out to be no more than a precaution.”

While they were there to support Sting, PW Insider says DDP and Lex Luger weren’t shown on the Revolution broadcast due to their contractual obligations to WWE.

According to Venues Now, AEW Revolution drew 16,118 fans and generated more than $1 million in gross ticket sales.

In addition to his comments about Vince McMahon at the Morgan Stanley Technology Media & Telecom Conference this week, TKO President Mark Shapiro also revealed that the company’s talks with Netflix initially were about WWE NXT.

Shapiro also said that Peacock’s deal for domestic rights to WWE PLEs is “underpriced”, especially given that they’re “massively performing” and exceeding Peacock owner NBCUniversal’s expectations. He says Netflix, Apple & others have inquired about the rights, which come up again in 2026.

Matt Hardy’s AEW contract is set to expire next month, per Fightful Select.

