Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage, with a special focus on shows that air on IWTV and FITE.

On IWTV

Wrestling Open Episode 114 (Mar. 7, 8 pm ET)

H2O Praying (Mar. 8, 8 pm ET)

Brian Neil & Duncan Aleem vs. Peace, Love, and Deathmatch (Alex Stretch & Anthraxx) Cecilio Vega vs. Erron Wade vs. GG Everson vs. JB Anderson vs. Kody Manhorn vs. Rocket Leroy Robinson vs. President Hawkins (c) (H2O Hybrid Championship Lumberjack Match) Deklan Grant vs. Ron Bass, Jr. Dominick Denaro vs. Frank Bonetti Brayden Toon vs. Ryan Redfield Marcus Mathers vs. “Killdozer” Matt Tremont (Anything Goes Match) Mouse vs. Neil Diamond Cutter (c) (H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship) Austin Luke (c) vs. Bam Sullivan vs. MM3 vs. Tommy Vendetta (H2O Championship)

SOS When Nature Calls (Mar. 8, 8 pm ET)

CZW Don’t Blink (Mar. 9, 7 pm ET)

Ruthless Lala vs. Troy Parker Eran Ashe vs. Isaiah Wolf (CZW World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Match) Brando Lee vs. Richard Adonis Post Game (Mike Walker & Vinny Talotta) vs. the REP (Dave McCall & Nate Carter) Jada Stone vs. Mika Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts & Randy Summers) (c) vs. Slimeballz (Sage Chantz & Tommy Rant) (GCW World Tag Team Championship Tables, Ladders, & Chairs Match)

NSPW Ground Zero 2024 (Mar. 9, 8 pm ET)

On FITE

Greektown Wrestling (Mar. 9, 7:30 pm ET)

GCW Ashes to Ashes (Mar. 9, 8 pm ET)

Charles Mason vs. Danhausen Microman vs. Tony Deppen Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Mr. Danger & Terry Yaki Blake Christian & Shane Mercer vs. Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) Abdullah Kobayashi vs. Matt Tremont Nick Gage vs. Ryuji Ito Mance Warner vs. EFFY (Atlantic City Strap Match) X*NT (Dark Sheik & Sawyer Wreck) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) (GCW Tag Team Championship)

GCW So Much Fun (Mar. 10, 6 pm ET)

Brandon Kirk vs. Microman John Wayne Murdoch vs. Kasey Catal Abdullah Kobayashi & Ryuji Ito vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) vs. Rich and Powerful (Charles Mason & Richard Holliday) Blake Christian vs. Masha Slamovich Maki Death Kill Club (Maki Itoh, Matt Tremont, & Nick Gage) vs. THRUSSY (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik, & EFFY)

Above the Rest vs. Miracle Generation

DASH Chisako & Hiroyo Matsumoto vs. Lena Kross & VENY

Limitless Leave No Doubt

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.