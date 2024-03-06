Three more wrestlers leave AAA as free agents

Add a couple more names to the list of wrestlers leaving AAA into free agency over the past few months. Arez, Toxin, and Latigo announced that they have exited the lucha libre promotion.

⚠️OFFICIAL INFORMATION⚠️



!!️!!️ Free Agents!!️!!️!!️



We want to inform you that from this moment on, we no longer belong to the AAA company.



We thank Konan for always trusting us.



Jorge Flores and Dorian for the opportunity. It's time to follow our story... https://t.co/cR96AD5l8D — King Strange (@ArezStrange) March 6, 2024

Arez, Toxin, and Latigo were part of the Vipers faction in AAA under the leadership of Cibernetico. They were workhorses bringing excitement to the mid-card scene. Arez is a former mixed tag champ with Chik Tormenta and a former tag team champ with Komander. Toxin is one-third of the current trios champions with Abismo Negro Jr. and Psicosis II.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer provided scuttlebutt on the departures:

“Arez, Latigo and Toxin all quit AAA on 2/28. They left because they had hoped Konnan could get them booked with a U.S. promotion and wasn’t able to and weren’t being booked on AAA television since they are focusing on names from the past as long as that draws. “It’s not a huge blow since they weren’t featured in AAA and they left on good terms. Konnan noted that the U.S. promotions they work with, which more and more is just TNA since AEW is focusing on CMLL, didn’t ask for them. The plan at some point was for them to feud with Cibernetico and La Secta.”

As for where these new free agents end up next, Arez and Latigo have made regular appearances in GCW this year. There is also the American and Mexican indie scenes. Los Vipers arrived in IWRG in Naucalpan last week with an eye on trios gold.

Of the three, Arez is the one to with the most promise, in my opinion. He blends a nice mix of suplexes and high-flying called Strange Style. Observe Arez’s skills on display winning the La Leyenda Azul Blue Demon Championship against Black Taurus and Villano III Jr. in AAA. For those unfamiliar with Arez, he is the luchador in face paint for this match.

Other wrestlers to leave AAA in recent months as free agents include Dralistico, Aramis, and Black Taurus. AAA has leaned into bringing back stars from the past for this year’s Origines tour with returns from Alberto del Rio, Cibernetico, Faby Apache, Charly Manson, Zorro, Super Calo, Heavy Metal, Electroshock, Aerostar, Pimpinela Escarlata, and La Secta (Dark Ozz, Dark Cuervo, and Dark Scoria). There is only so much space on the card.

Where would you like to see Arez, Toxin, and Latigo wrestle in the future?