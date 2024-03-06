Jack Perry joins New Japan’s most hated faction

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held their 52nd Anniversary event on Mar. 6 in Ota. Among other things, the show featured the in-ring debut of AEW’s Jack Perry.

Perry, who was suspended by AEW following his role in the incident which led to CM Punk’s firing at All In: London last August, reemerged when NJPW was in San Jose for their Jan. 13 Battle in the Valley show. In addition to ripping up his AEW contract and dubbing himself a “Scapegoat”, the former Jungle Boy attacked Shota Umino in California.

The two were paired up for a first round match in the New Japan Cup on today’s card. Perry leaned into his new nickname with his entrance gear, coming out for the match in a black goat’s head mask...

SCAPEGOAT Jack Perry is here! pic.twitter.com/p9H4N4DRsk — Peps #MaikaStyle (@Peps_Wrestling) March 6, 2024

Umino, Jon Moxley’s NJPW prodigy and someone the promotion hopes to build around after the recent talent exodus its experienced, seemed poised to pick up a win over Perry and snap a streak of big show losses... until the group that’s been responsible for most of those losses got involved. House of Torture’s Yoshinobu Kanemaru created a distraction, which allowed his faction-mate Ren Narita (Umino’s former friend & tag partner) to take Shooter out. Perry hit a running knee, and advances to the second round of the single-elimination tournament.

Afterwards, the rest of HoT showed up. The group’s leader EVIL offered Perry one of the group’s shirts, and he put it on to signal he was now a member.

We refer to House of Torture as “hated” in the title, and they are. How much of that is because they’re heels who do heelish things like they did at 52nd Anniversary versus how much is “go away heat” because many believe they derail shows with matches filled with interference & various other shenanigans and/or that they’re just not very good?

We’re not sure, but either way it feels like an appropriate place for Jungle Jack in his new gimmick.

In a promo delivered backstage after his match, Perry cut a promo about his decision to join EVIL’s squad. He again leans into the controversy he was at the center of in AEW, even implying he asked for his release after his behind-the-scenes dust-up with Punk at Wembley Stadium:

“Everyones afraid to let me come back or even let me go even when I fucking ask for it. But you know what? I get it. Nobody wants to look in the mirror so they need somebody to pin up on a cross so they can go about their daily lives and act like nothing happened. Well, guess what? That’s over now. “There’s a very select, handful of people in the world who still have my back. But tonight, well I think I found a few more.”

Perry’s next match will be against Toru Yano on Mar. 11, after Yano also advanced in the New Japan Cup today. Here’s a full rundown of results from 52nd Anniversary: