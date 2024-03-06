Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

WWE is looking at returning to Saudi Arabia in late May, per PW Insider.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said this is the first WWE Hall of Fame class that is entirely being decided by Triple H. To that end, Paul Heyman is his first Hall of Fame inductee.

Meltzer also said Haku could be announced for the WWE Hall of Fame 2024 class.

Last from WOR: Meltzer seemed to hint that WWE may have changed plans on Raw this week related to The Miz & R-Truth after teasing them as Intercontinental title challengers, with spots in the upcoming Gauntlet match going to the likes of Ricochet and JD McDonagh instead.

TNA Sacrifice this coming Friday is almost a legitimate sellout, says PW Insider.

