MLW world champ injured in violent attack to set up War Chamber match

WTF!?!

The World Titan Federation struck again. The MLW World Heavyweight Championship has been the object of their desire, but the gold eluded their grasp to this point. That changed after a violent attack injuring Satoshi Kojima as Mister Saint Laurent stole the title belt.

MLW promoted a press conference to introduce a brand new design for the world heavyweight championship. Satoshi Kojima was fresh off victory over Minoru Suzuki at Intimidation Games in his first title defense. Alex Kane interrupted the ceremony. The former world champion wanted to pay respect to Kojima by being the person to present the redesigned world championship.

That’s when the World Titan Federation executed a classic distraction ambush. Mister Saint Laurent accompanied AJ Francis on one side of the stage. Kane immediately popped off to attack rival Top Dolla. All the security rushed over to break up the skirmish. On the other side of the stage, Richard Holliday, Brett Ryan Gosselin, and Tom Lawlor attacked Kojima from behind. Lawlor hit Kojima’s knee with a baseball bat, and MSL put his sticky fingers on the sack to steal the title belt. For what it’s worth, we never actually saw the new design for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

MLW provided an update on Kojima’s health status. The champ suffered an MCL injury, but he insisted that he won’t miss any matches in MLW.

This angle felt like a setup for the War Chamber match. Lo and behold...

Boom! The announcement was made for MLW versus WTF in War Chamber.

Satoshi Kojima, Okumura, Matthew Justice, and 1 Called Manders will represent Major League Wrestling. Tom Lawlor, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Richard Holliday, and Josh Bishop will represent the World Titan Federation Superstars.

War Chamber is MLW’s version of War Games. The two-ring chamber is enclosed by a steel cage with barbed wire at the top. The rules include, as stated directly from MLW:

A coin toss determines which team enters first.

1-on-1 for 5:00 in stage 1 of the War Chamber.

The winner of coin toss comes out for 2-on-1.

Alternating teams have wrestlers enter every 2 minutes.

Once all combatants are in the War Chamber, victory is won by submission, surrender or pinfall.

The War Chamber event goes live on Friday, March 29 in St. Petersburg, FL. The show will be available for viewing through the TrillerTV+ subscription package powered by Fite.