Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- WWE views the fan revolt that led to The Rock’s heel turn as “a blessing in disguise”, per Wrestling Observer Newsletter. That’s because officials at the company now believe Dwayne Johnson will probably do more with them after WrestleMania than he would have otherwise “because he can get to Reigns later rather than just do that match.”
- While discussing the 21 minute promo The Rock released online before SmackDown last Friday, Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer said his WWE sources tell him Johnson can no longer get as much TV time as he wants like he has in the past.
- One more Rock-related one: Meltzer wrote in the WON that Johnson, Roman Reigns & their relatives consider incoming WWE talent Tama Tonga “part of the ‘family’” and the idea of adding Tonga to The Bloodline “in some form down the line has been considered.”
- Also from Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez said Darby Allin only needed 12 stitches after his dive through a sheet of glass during Sting’s Last Match at AEW Revolution.
- After he was removed from AEW’s online roster page, Fightful Select confirmed that Mike Santana is no longer with the company.
- As of last week’s NXT there are no plans for William Regal to return to television, reports Fightful’s Corey Brennan.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...