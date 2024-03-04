Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

In the Daily Update, Dave Meltzer said if there was no footage owned by WWE used for Sting’s retirement match, “it is because WWE was never asked for that favor.”

The positive fan reaction to Tiffany Stratton has “surprised many within WWE”, according to Fightful Select. The company is “anticipating [those reactions] more going into shows now.”

Stratton’s match with Naomi on SmackDown was one thing cut for time due to The Rock going long last Friday, however. Fightful says it was supposed to have two full segments, but ended up getting nine minutes including commercials with Noami’s entrance cut completely.

Hangman Page could be taking a break from AEW, as Fightful notes there was word of as much for quite a while even leading up to his match at Revolution.

They also note that Kyle O’Reilly’s character is expected to change a bit with a new direction planned now that he’s returned to AEW with a fresh look.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.