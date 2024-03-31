Mark Briscoe is set to challenge Eddie Kingston for the ROH World Championship at Supercard of Honor on April 5 in Philadelphia, PA. That date is particularly meaningful to the Briscoe family and will serve as special motivation for Mark to make brother Jay proud.

Jay Briscoe won the ROH World Championship for the first time on April 5, 2013. Eleven years later, Mark has the chance to do the same on April 5, 2024.

Mark spoke of the issue in a promo airing on episode 57 of ROH TV. The Briscoes were the baddest tag team on the planet, then that was taken away in an instance with the death of Jay. Mark had to start at square one as a solo wrestler. Kingston declared that he is bringing that hungry pitbull attitude back to the ring for this fight. Briscoe is inspired by the moment with words from Jay to man up and show Kingston who is the top dog.

This video package is fantastic. It blends past interview quotes from Jay as motivational memories to fit within the context of Mark’s promo. If this doesn’t fire you up to watch the ROH World Championship fight, nothing will.

11 years to the day!

Mark Briscoe (@SussexCoChicken) is coming for the #ROH World Title at Supercard of Honor!



Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/SJdt8yckCx — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 28, 2024

ROH also posted a clip of Jay winning the title from Kevin Owens.

On April 5th 2013 at Supercard of Honor VII @jaybriscoe84 captured his first #ROH World Title against #KevinSteen.



On April 5th 2024 at Supercard of Honor

Mark Briscoe (@SussexCoChicken) will face Eddie Kingston for the ROH World Title!

The ROH Supercard of Honor lineup currently includes:

ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

Athena (c) vs. Hikaru Shida ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Mark Briscoe ROH World Television Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Lee Johnson

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Lee Johnson ROH Women’s World Television Championship: Queen Aminata vs. Billie Starkz

Queen Aminata vs. Billie Starkz Fight Without Honor: Dalton Castle vs. Johnny TV

Dalton Castle vs. Johnny TV Stardom trios: Mina Shirakawa, Maika, & Mei Seira vs. Saya Kamitani, Tam Nakano, & AZM

ROH Supercard of Honor will be available for streaming through Honor Club.