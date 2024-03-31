Dalton Castle vs. John Morrison grudge match booked for ROH Supercard of Honor PPV

John Morrison has been the thorn in Dalton Castle’s side for months. On top of accusations that Castle is not TV ready, Johnny and Taya Valkyrie also won custody of The Boys. Unfortunately, Johnny lost The Boys in the mountains, and they may have been eaten by bears. That led to Castle holding tryouts for replacement Boys. One thing led to another, and a match was made for the ROH Supercard of Honor PPV on April 5.

Castle’s auditions for Boys were not going well until Johnny and Taya entered in disguise. Their dance routine and squawking noises immediately grabbed his attention. Castle hired them on the spot, then Johnny and Taya revealed their true identities. Bickering ensued, and Jerry Lynn had enough. Lynn used his ROH Board of Directors power to book a Fight Without Honor at the PPV. All parties were satisfied. Yes, this video is as ridiculous as it sounds, and I love it.

FRIDAY April 5th

Fight Without Honor!

Dalton Castle vs. Johnny TV



Fight Without Honor!

Dalton Castle vs. Johnny TV

After months of torment & continued taunting, Dalton Castle will face Johnny TV in a FIGHT WITHOUT HONOR!

The ROH Supercard of Honor lineup currently includes:

Dalton Castle vs. Johnny TV Stardom trios: Mina Shirakawa, Maika, & Mei Seira vs. Saya Kamitani, Tam Nakano, & AZM

ROH Supercard of Honor will be available for streaming through Honor Club.