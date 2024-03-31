Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling — Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Mar. 24-30, 2024 — Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Rampage, Impact, Fusion, ROH on HonorClub, SmackDown, Level Up, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

It was just another night in Canada...

The cathartic, climactic clash between former tag partners landed the new TNT champ in first, and snagged the previous one a spot farther down the Rankings.

Cope barely beat out The Man, who earned a ton of support for her years-in-the-making Last Woman Standing win.

NJPW’s former Ace won his first piece of AEW, and came in one spot ahead of the man who won the New Japan Cup as he strives to be the promotion’s next big thing.

The American Nightmare finally fired back at The Rock, and Trick Willie finally returned to NXT. Those moves earned two of WWE’s best babyfaces spots in the middle of the latest Top Ten.

A Street Fight win and building tension with The C.E.O. (who also made the list in her second week as a member of the AEW roster, splitting a Rankings point with Monday night’s newest mean girl) helped the TBS champ make the cut.

We made a wish that Stardom’s 2024 Cinderella Tournament winner would land in the Top Ten... and it came true!

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 51

1. Adam Copeland

2. Becky Lynch

3. Kazuchika Okada

4. Yota Tsuji

5. Cody Rhodes

6. Trick Williams

7. Julia Hart

8. Christian Cage

9. Hanan

10. (tie) Candice LeRae

10. (tie) Mercedes Moné

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the American Nightmare is making a late push through a crowded pack in the race to be runner-up...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Mar. 23

1. Orange Cassidy - 131.5

2. IYO SKY - 62.5

3. Cody Rhodes - 59

4. Samoa Joe - 58

5. MJF - 57.5

6. Jey Uso - 57

7. LA Knight - 56.5

8. CM Punk - 55

9. (tie) Bryan Danielson - 54.5

9. (tie) Seth Rollins - 54.5

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!