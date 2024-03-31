Welcome to the weekly Rumor Look Back, where we look at the rumors from six months ago and see which played out as originally stated. Let’s jump right to it.
- For what it’s worth, BWE claims we shouldn’t rule out returns for some of the WWE releases “or upcoming releases.”
- None of them have returned within six months at least
- Before he was released by WWE, Dolph Ziggler’s contract was set to run until next summer, per Fightful Select.
- Dolph is working in TNA and Japan.
- Haus of Wrestling says that people at WWE “freaked out” when Mustafa Ali’s political gimmick resurfaced in NXT, as the character was dropped from SmackDown plans after people at FOX “expressed nervousness about Ali heading in that direction.”
- I doubt that specifically had to do with his release.
- From the Wrestling Observer Newsletter: “Spanish newspaper AS reported that WWE is also working on a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo to appear at the 11/4 Crown Jewel show. There had been rumors in that direction previously after the merger was announced.”
- That did not happen. (0/1)
- Fightful says Johnny Gargano was spotted at WWE Headquarters recently, though it’s unclear why exactly he was there.
- He returned to save Tommaso Ciampa and reform DIY about a week later.
- According to the Wrestling Observer, it looks like the WrestleDream pay-per-view on Oct. 1 in Seattle is on track to have “the lowest PPV audience since the pandemic” for AEW.
- That was the Adam Copeland review show.
- Sami Callihan’s contract with Impact Wrestling is up at the end of the month, says Fightful. The belief at recent TV tapings, per PW Insider, is that he’s on his way out. They also say there’s already interest in him from “multiple companies” as not just a wrestler but for other roles as well.
- He did not work in Impact after September. (1/1)
- When WWE announced LA Knight was off their Sept. 23 house show due to COVID, they offered refunds to ticket holders. Wrestling Observer noted that’s something they usually only do for “Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins-level” stars, “which tells you how highly they consider Knight.”
- LA Knight was super hot at this time. He’s still hot but he’s, understandably, cooled compared to this time. Some likely because it was going to happen no matter what. Others because of the return of Punk/Orton took some of the shine. But there was a time where he was the biggest thing going on SmackDown.
- Speaking of Knight, as long as he’s cleared Fightful Select and Wrestling Observer Radio say plans do indeed call for him to be John Cena’s tag partner against Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa in the main event of Fastlane.
- That was the match but it was not the main event. (0/1)
- Another wrestler WWE has big plans for is Jey Uso. Fightful’s heard the company is very happy with the reactions he’s getting on Raw. The “wheels are already in motion” on long-term plans for Jey, and he figures to remain in a “heavily featured role that should carry at least through the next two months”.
- He’s a big deal on Raw. (1/1)
- Last week WWE filed a trademark for “Global Localization”. That’s the term Triple H used back in 2018 when describing his plan for regional NXT brands in countries around the world.
- Is Triple H back to his plan for global domination?
- Possibly related: At New Japan’s Destruction in Kobe last weekend, Will Ospreay claimed WWE offered to buy UK indie RevPro for $1 million, but owner Andy Quildan turned them down. Ospreay didn’t specify when the alleged offer was made.
- Speed bump to global domination.
- PCO has given notice to Impact, according to journalist & author Pat LaPrade. PCO’s contract ends on Oct. 30.
- He re-signed. Giving notice makes it seem like he wasn’t going to. (0/1)
- In an attempt to shut down speculation about why she didn’t attend her father’s recent wedding, Brooke Hogan posted a statement on Instagram which closed with: “For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values. I wish him well.”
- Ouch. Issuing a PR statement about your father’s own wedding is cold.
- Edge going to AEW is “closer than ever apparently,” says BWE. They also say they doubt WWE will come back with a big money move for him.
- That was his destination. (1/1)
- Regarding Adam Cole’s injury, Tony Khan said on a media call that it will be addressed on Dynamite. Dave Meltzer said he doesn’t expect Cole to be wrestling at WrestleDream as currently planned but they may not have announced as much because of a plan for TV.
- Cole did not work the show and in fact, hasn’t wrestled since and it sounds like that is not something on the horizon either. (1/1)
- For what it’s worth, Mark Henry mentioned on Busted Open Radio that Dolph Ziggler is at the “top of the list” for potential AEW signings.
- He’s not there right now.
- Andrew Zarian said on Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW has struck a deal to make MAX its digital home in 2024.
- Not the beginning of 2024. And while it can happen in 2024 sometime, they’d have announced this by now. (0/1)
- Also on WOR, Bryan Alvarez mentioned there being “some sort of heat about something” surrounding Serena Deeb before she disappeared from television.
- Maybe this is true, but she was gone because of a medical issue.
- In her interview with the NY Post, Becky Lynch confirmed that she requested to work with Tegan Nox on the Sept. 18 Raw but was booked to defend the NXT Women’s title against Natalya instead.
- They eventually had that match.
- Jon Moxley’s concussion at Dynamite Grand Slam led to more than just an unplanned title change. Fightful Select says “a non-AEW wrestler” was going to come out and challenge Mox for a match at WrestleDream, but that was nixed when Fenix won the belt. The site hasn’t been able to confirm the identity of the “non-AEW wrestler”.
- That also led to Orange Cassidy winning back the International title (after Fenix was banged up), which I suspect was never the plan.
- Fightful also heard from several AEW wrestlers that while referee Rick Knox is well-liked, there’s “heavy heat” on him in the company from the Mox/Fenix match, especially since this isn’t the first time a wrestler wasn’t protected in one of his matches.
- It’s a dangerous business, but that match should have been stopped.
- Regarding yesterday’s note about heat on Serena Deeb, Fightful heard that stems from Deeb being “very vocal about her use on AEW TV, and especially the time that she was given” to the point her accusations that Tony Khan & other producers cut her time “entered the area of disrespect”.
- Again, that doesn’t seem to be the reason she was off TV. But that doesn’t mean this is necessarily false.
- Deeb however has told people she’s injured and is working to get cleared. Those close to her didn’t deny the backstage heat story, but did say they haven’t heard it from Deeb.
- Injured isn’t entirely accurate. I wouldn’t cause seizure episodes an injury per say but it was certainly physical.
- After Hulu changed the expiration date for its WWE content to next week, PW Insider wrote: “It would appear WWE and Hulu have come to terms, at least on a short term extenson on WWE content.”
- They normally do. There’s a gap between when the USA deal ends for Raw and when the Netflix one begins, which seems like a much bigger issue
- New Japan, MLW & CMLL started discussing their new strategic alliance in early July, per Fightful. Because of politics between AAA & CMLL, the move does mean MLW won’t be using AAA talent moving forward.
- The AAA/CMLL politics are tough for other promotions to work around.
- According to PW Insider, Edge has been completely removed from WWE’s internal roster. It’s believed that “he is free and clear to sign elsewhere” as of this Sunday, Oct. 1, which happens to be the same date as AEW’s WrestleDream pay-per-view in Seattle.
- That he did - in AEW at WrestleDream. (1/1)
- Following the masked attackers angle on this week’s AEW Dynamite, there has been increased speculation that Adam Cole’s broken ankle is a work. However, F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer claims the injury is legitimate.
- It is indeed legit. (1/2)
- Fightful Select says the belief within AEW is that Cole really is scheduled for surgery and “will be out for quite some time.” If his injury is a work, almost nobody else in the company knows about it.
- He’s remained on TV, and is frequently on now, but he hasn’t wrestled since early September. (1/1)
- The site also notes that several people in WWE were unhappy about Mustafa Ali’s release, especially in regards to the lack of communication between WWE and NXT; the decision-makers in NXT weren’t given advanced notice about the decision to cut Ali.
- That’s gotta be super frustrating.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Bryan Alvarez said Nick Jackson showed up to this week’s AEW Dynamite taping with no gear because he didn’t know he was going to wrestle. They had to “piece together an outfit for this guy” after late changes were made to the show.
- Isn’t there an unofficial rule that you always bring your gear to the shows?
- WWE and ABEMA have agreed to a media rights partnership in Japan, per Tokyo Sports. The deal begins this October and includes Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and all Premium Live Events.
- Interesting.
- This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that WWE is “grooming [Jade Cargill] for a top position,” and her debut should be happening “reasonably soon.”
- It happened at the Rumble and after that, not really again until two days ago. (0/1)
- Mustafa Ali was among a group of “names on the bubble” for WWE’s latest round of cuts, and the decision to release him came late, according to WON.
- He’s doing well out of WWE, but that’s not a surprise.
- “Numerous talent” are pushing for AEW to sign Shelton Benjamin, per Fightful Select. There’s so much enthusiasm to bring in the veteran that the push actually began months ago, when an inaccurate rumor was going around that Benjamin’s WWE deal was going to expire.
- There’s been some word about that but it hasn’t happened.
- The Observer mentions that Matt Riddle “had heat with management” in WWE at one point for going off script in a promo where he mentioned “how much pain [Randy] Orton was in.” Riddle brought this up in his promo before the injury angle was shot to write Randy off television.
- Seems like he’s a guy who has heat pretty frequently with someone.
- PW Insider heard that Dustin Rhodes has been off AEW television in recent weeks because he’s dealing with a “tweaked knee.”
- The Natural is still going strong. He’s not used often but still enjoyable when he’s on TV.
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer points out that WWE is running house shows in the United States on the same November weekend as Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which could be an indication that multiple top stars won’t be making the trip overseas.
- Usually they leave folks off these shows who aren’t working the show.
- On The Ryback Show, The Ryback claimed to have a big framed poster of the movie Rudy “right direct across from the shitter” in his house. The Big Guy said it’s in his bathroom to help motivate him in the morning because he loves a good underdog story. Ryback added, “I feel like I have Rudy’s heart and passion, but with way more talent.” Maybe that’s why he received so many calls from Stamford...
- The guy stares at Sean Astin every time he’s gotta take a deuce.
This week: 7/13 - 54%
September 2023: 29/53 - 55%
Overall: 5,018/8,739 - 54.2%
Have a great week, everyone!
