AEW sent the Blackpool Combat Club to Mexico City to wrestle in CMLL, and it was a wild time. Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli along with Matt Sydal made their debut in Arena Mexico against Mistico, Volador Jr., Blue Panther, & Ultimo Guerrero at Homenaje a Dos Leyendas on Friday, March 29. The result didn’t go BCC’s way, but it did lead to Danielson returning next week for a personal dream match against his favorite luchador of all-time.

The CMLL crowd popped hard for the arrival of Danielson. It didn’t take long for the “Yes!” chant to erupt.

This bout was particularly special for Danielson, because he would be in the ring with his favorite luchador Blue Panther. That didn’t stop Danielson’s desire of wanting to punch Blue Panther in the face.

"Tonight, I get to wrestle my favorite Luchador of all time, Blue Panther. I'm gonna punch him in the face."

-- Bryan Danielson

Down the stretch, Danielson lived up to his word by hitting Blue Panther with the Busaiku Knee. Don’t count out Blue Panther. The 63-year-old luchador surprised Danielson with a submission in the center of the ring. Sydal made the save, and that led to the finish. Mistico rose to the occasion to submit Sydal with La Mistica armbar.

The excitement didn’t stop there. Danielson sassed the CMLL crowd. He was not satisfied, since Blue Panther didn’t beat him. Danielson demanded a singles match for next week. Challenge accepted.

This wasn’t just typical post-match bluster. CMLL confirmed the match for next week. Danielson will wrestle Blue Panther in a singles bout in Arena Mexico.

In an interview backstage, the AEW stars were impressed by the energy and passion from the crowd. It was one of the loudest buildings they ever wrestled in. They were confused about the rules for winning. The way they saw it, Moxley pinned Ultimo Guerrero, and Mistico submitted Sydal. That should mean the score was even. Moxley riled up with intensity to declare the war isn’t over. Danielson explained that fondness for Blue Panther since the age of 15. Blue Panther wrestles with all his heart and incredible technique. The battle next week will be a dream come true.

As for what could be in the future for Danielson in CMLL, he explained at the pre-show press conference that he would love to have mask versus hair in Arena Mexico. The target in his eye is Mistico. Seeds may have been planted with dueling “Si!” and “No!” chants.

The replay for Homenaje a Dos Leyendas is available for viewing through the Legend Fan tier ($34.99 USD monthly) of CMLL’s YouTube subscription service.

