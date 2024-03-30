Some context for the AEW Dynamite ratings ‘discussion’...

As I write this, the post about AEW Dynamite’s Mar. 27 ratings has 573 comments... which if it’s not the record for a non-live blog has to be in the top five.

While many of those are jokes, trolls, and more of the same back-and-forth tribalism you can find under pretty much any post about Tony Khan’s company (for a variety of reasons, the AEW/WWE fan war is currently being fought on All Elite’s internet territory), it is clear that AEW’s television performance is something wrestling fans want to talk about.

And, provided you can keep your emotions in check and not take things personally, there are a lot of interesting aspects of that conversation. One of those isn’t the impending end of AEW however, as some data analysis that’s been shared on social media since the Dynamite ratings came out on Thursday demonstrates.

Unfortunately, since the demise of Showbuzz Daily, even the most reliable sources for wrestling ratings often only get part of the picture. What we’re often missing, especially immediately, is context about how shows perform in relation to what else in on TV that night.

The easiest trend to look at is how the performance of an episode compares to a show’s past performances. But a factor in that is how big the possible audience is for something now versus a few months or years ago. You don’t need to be a media insider to know that since the dawn of streaming, fewer and fewer people subscribe to cable or are even set-up to watch broadcast networks in their homes.

So while it’s not great to see something’s total viewership or rating among 18-49 year olds go down, that’s not the only thing that matters. If it’s still outperforming most other options, that show is still going to have value for networks and the advertisers that are their customers.

Work shared by writer Joshua Starnes and Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston yesterday (Mar. 29) illustrates that. Though Dynamite’s numbers have fallen sharply since its premiere in 2019, it’s actually improved its ranking on the Wednesday night charts. Thurston compiled this listing of how all AEW and WWE shows have ranked among all other options on cable & broadcast since 2019:

Same but including broadcast primetime telecasts so we can include Smackdown pic.twitter.com/VPgZGrc8qA — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) March 29, 2024

That’s a much less ghastly looking trend for Dynamite. It’s actually pretty impressive.

Gross numbers aren’t the only thing skewing our perspective of AEW’s performance, though. WWE is doing AMAZINGLY WELL these days, which makes the “challenger brand” look worse by comparison. This entire thread from Starnes is well worth your time if you’re interested in this topic for something other than dunking on fellow wrestling fans, and it’s in that thread that he backs up this point:

But. As strong as Raw is right now, it is also down in viewers and rating from where it was in Fall 2019 because that’s tv right now, even though Raw is much stronger now than it was then. pic.twitter.com/c3qOTeAWkL — Joshua Starnes (@JoshStarnesFilm) March 29, 2024

And make no mistake, those Wednesday Night War days when some dreamed of Dynamite catching Raw are long gone:

One of the downsides of using weekly rankings is that it does not show how much stronger Raw is than Dynamite. A weak no. 1 and a strong no. 1 are both no. 1, but it is very clear that the gap between the two has widened. pic.twitter.com/Wh1yJvhRfw — Joshua Starnes (@JoshStarnesFilm) March 29, 2024

Point is there are lots of things to discuss and debate about AEW’s numbers and how the product they’re putting on screen impacts them, but there’s little reason to think Warner Bros Discovery won’t be very happy to keep their shows on their networks. That’s particularly true of Dynamite, as it’s established itself as something that will routinely be in the top 10-20 shows on television — and in the summer without regular nationally televised sports competition, in the top 5-10 — each week.

TL; DR... let’s argue about Mercedes Moné’s rollout, whether Bryan Danielson should win more, or what purpose AEW’s secondary & tertiary shows serve in its overall product, and not if Dynamite is on the verge of cancellation. And if you’re really interested in ratings beyond a quick snapshot, subscribe to Wrestlenomics.