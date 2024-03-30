Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter says even though “one would think [Cody] Rhodes almost has to beat [Roman] Reigns” at WrestleMania 40, WWE can actually do “whatever they want” because “business will be exceptional no matter what the finishes are.”
- In the aftermath of Cody Rhodes blading on this week’s Raw, The Observer says blood “will be used very rarely” in WWE going forward. There are “no plans to turn it into AEW where it’s used more liberally.” In this specific case, the bloody angle is an example of how The Rock “will get to do pretty much what he wants” in his angles and matches.
- According to F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer, “it looks more likely than not that Kenny Omega will be getting surgery on his intestines.” Kenny has “largely been dealing with a good amount of pain for months now,” and “he will probably have to get rid of the perforated sections of his intestine and colon” if he wants to “get into condition to resume his career.” Two different doctors have told him that surgery is the best option at this point.
- Regarding Jack Perry’s reported claim that he hasn’t cleared anything he’s done in NJPW with Tony Khan, Meltzer says “there is no way that anything with an AEW contracted talent working in New Japan is going to be done without the approval of AEW, let alone an angle where he supposedly tore up his AEW contract.”
- Ryan Nemeth told Sportskeeda that he was staying in character last year when tweeted that CM Punk is “the softest man alive.” As a heel, he thought it made sense for his character to say that after top babyface Punk hypocritically called others soft during his return promo on AEW Collision despite the reality that CM “gets injured more than anyone who’s ever wrestled.”
- Meanwhile, Punk “continues to get all positive reviews” from PWTorch’s WWE sources “regarding how he is carrying himself amongst colleagues and management” since returning to the company.
