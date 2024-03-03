Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling — Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Feb. 25-Mar. 2, 2024 — Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, ROH on HonorClub, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Collision, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Hey DM, did pettiness fuel you to victory at Elimination Chamber?

That victory fueled his first place finish in the Rankings, a spot he beat Main Event Mami for as they were first and second on a majority of last week’s ballots.

Coming in just behind the leaders were the breakout star and winner of the Women’s Chamber match, followed by a longtime fave capturing the biggest singles title of his career.

We largely agreed those five people were deserving of praise. There was much less consensus after that, and the second half of the Top Ten had MUCH smaller point totals.

Leading that group was Blackpool Combat Club’s preeminent hater, followed by the more popular half (at least with the voter who had her in first on their ballot) of the new Knockouts Tag champs.

The Irresistible Force earned praise despite her being resisted Down Under, finishing in a tie with our favorite shoe-throwing, gout-having titleholder.

His latest insane outing earned The Spanish God the last spot.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 47

1. Drew McIntyre

2. Rhea Ripley

3. Tiffany Stratton

4. Becky Lynch

5. Mustafa Ali

6. Bryan Danielson

7. Killer Kelly

8. (tie) Nia Jax

8. (tie) Toni Storm

10. Sammy Guevara

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where a Dragon knocked King Switch out of the Top Ten...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Feb. 24

1. Orange Cassidy - 131.5

2. IYO SKY - 62.5

3. MJF - 57.5

4. Jey Uso - 57

5. LA Knight - 56.5

6. (tie) CM Punk - 55

6. (tie) Samoa Joe - 55

8. Swerve Strickland - 52

9. Bryan Danielson - 50.5

10. Seth Rollins - 50

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!