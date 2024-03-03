Welcome to the weekly Rumor Look Back, where we look at the rumors from six months ago and see which played out as originally stated. Let’s jump right to it.
- Following the tragic death of Bray Wyatt, BWE says everything in WWE “is on pause right now.” The account mentions that “Everything is scrapped. All meetings are off until further notice.” Everyone in WWE is shocked.
- This was quite the shocker. I agree with the folks in past weeks leaving comments about how it’s so hard to read these prior Bray rumors. It was not something I enjoyed the constant reminders of.
- On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the original plan for All In’s Stadium Stampede match was a three team fight between Blackpool Combat Club, Orange Cassidy & Best Friends, and Death Triangle. However, plans changed due to PAC’s injury and Rey Fenix’s travel issue.
- They eventually went with a 5 on 5.
- Meltzer also believes Jamie Hayter was supposed to defend the AEW women’s world championship in the 4-way women’s match before she got injured.
- Hayter still hasn’t returned. Hopefully soon.
- F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez says AR Fox was pulled from All In because “he cannot make it to the show.” Alvarez was given the impression that AEW isn’t happy with Fox because “they found out at the very last minute.”
- Yeah, they had to change that match up very quickly.
- Even though Edge pushed back on reports about his tense contract negotiations with WWE, Meltzer claims “there is something to the stories.” Meltzer says Edge and WWE are “negotiating a deal, and they have not agreed to terms on a deal.” There are people in WWE who think Edge is going to AEW, but it’s nothing close to a sure thing.
- He did end up in AEW.
- According to Sportskeeda, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will defend the undisputed WWE tag team titles in India on Sept. 8 at Superstar Spectacle against Indus Sher.
- This looks accurate. It ended in a no contest. (1/1)
- Fightful Select says AEW discussed the idea of booking a match at AEW: All In London featuring The Hardys teaming up with Captain Insano to take on Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal. However, Jeff Hardy was unable to travel to the United Kingdom due to his past legal troubles.
- There was a lot of folks who couldn’t seem to make it for various reasons - injury (Rey Fenix, Jamie Hayter), legal issues such as Jeff Hardy, and AR Fox’s reasons.
- The site also mentions that Jarrett made pitches for former NBA star Dennis Rodman to appear at AEW All Out in Chicago on Sept. 3, but it doesn’t look like that’s happening.
- It actually did happen on the pre show. (0/1)
- On his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash said he spoke with Triple H about the upcoming merger between WWE and UFC. He summarized Triple H’s stance on the merger as, “Let’s just get this fucking thing over with.”
- I can imagine the limbo period prior was frustrating.
- In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, AEW President Tony Khan claims “people have approached me with billion-dollar offers” for the AEW business.
- Who are we talking about here?
- Konnan told Haus of Wrestling that AEW wrestler Santana was not happy with the way he was previously booked in the promotion. He estimated about “half the roster” feels that same way about the booking in AEW. The falling out between Santana and Ortiz stemmed from Santana believing that Ortiz “didn’t kind of stand by him when he thought he should have” on this issue.
- It’s a shame such a long standing tag team ended up being at odds, but sometimes that happens in the business. I wonder if that number of folks upset about booking is accurate. There’s a large roster, and somehow not enough time for everyone even with 5 hours of television every week, which would leave at least some people upset. There was a recent rumor about some unhappiness currently too.
- PW Insider reports the new Joshi promotion coming to the United States will hold its first event on Sept. 21 in New York City, one night after AEW’s Grand Slam taping in the same city.
- This is accurate. (1/1)
- Fightful notes that Dean Alexander is the man who played the role of Leatherface during AEW Dynamite’s recent Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch. However, Matt Hardy denied this claim on his podcast. He said the person swinging the chainsaw as Leatherface was actually Tony Khan.
- I don’t believe that rather tall Leatherface was Tony Khan at all. This is a situation where both can’t be right, but we don’t have proof either is right. Given we know one is wrong, we’ll just mark that. (0/1)
- Based on what PW Insider heard, the altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry backstage at All In happened in gorilla position and involved shoving between the two which led to Punk either punching or trying to choke Perry out.
- The end of the end for CM Punk in AEW.
- Following the incident, Insider says Perry was ordered to leave Wembley Stadium. Punk left an hour after his match with Samoa Joe opened the PPV. On this same topic, Wrestling Observer Radio’s Bryan Alvarez said both were removed from the building it just didn’t happen immediately in Punk’s case, likely due to his match.
- Just an utterly ridiculous situation.
- As it was, PW Torch heard the start of All In was “nearly” delayed as the incident left the production crew “scrambling to find a way to fill time if Punk wasn’t able to go out on time.”
- We learned that Samoa Joe was the true adult in the room here.
- A version of the blowup relayed to the Torch is that “Punk pie-faced Perry and then restrained him in a facelock and threw some punches at him before he was pulled off.”
- We have not seen Perry in AEW since. He did the bit where he tore up his AEW contract on a New Japan show and is now advertised for the New Japan Cup. Seems like he’s pretty much on excursion.
- Miro quote-tweeted a site’s account of what Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp called “CM Punk’s side” (that “Jack Perry approached [Punk], got in his face, bumped him. Punk shoved him, choked him”) and called it “fake and untrue”.
- There were a lot of different sides to this altercation. Though let’s also add that Miro is rather disgruntled with AEW it seems.
- Sapp summarized the “other accounts” of the incident as “Punk approached Perry, they exchanged words, Punk threw the first punch, grabbed a front face lock, it was broken up”.
- I find it wild that Punk was terminated, showed up on WWE, and then got injured before we saw Jack Perry back on AEW TV. The fact that Perry isn’t back yet is just odd to me. Punk wasn’t fired because of the fight more than he was fired because he made Tony feel threatened, at least in regards to this specific incident. So if the fight wasn’t the big deal, and Perry wasn’t 100% to blame, why have they pretty much shipped him to New Japan?
- As to why Perry took a shot at Punk during the All In pre-show over their previous incident at Collision in the first place, Fightful Select heard Perry wasn’t happy about how that story was relayed to the media “by those close to Punk.”
- Just a shit show, man.
- Understandably, PW Insider reports there are people at AEW concerned the Punk/Perry story will overshadow the success of All In.
- It was certainly a big story, but I think All In’s success still stood on its own.
- In happier news... Insider’s latest update on the new Joshi promotion coming to the United States mentions that their business model includes a “huge focus on developing short and long-form anime content related to the wrestling.” The only potential negative is the plan might result in “slightly modified names and characters” for the wrestlers who have signed, so as to avoid trademark conflicts.
- Looks like they’ve had two events, the above mentioned New York show and then a show in Miami last December. Looks like their website mentions a show in LA in the future.
- According to PW Torch, Jack Perry is expected to get the brunt of the blame from AEW management for his altercation with CM Punk backstage at All In because Perry “should have known” his on-air jab at Punk on the pre-show “would cause an issue”.
- I would saw Punk who was fired got more blame, right? Even with Perry being off TV since this. (0/1)
- Their report goes on to say the company’s frustrated with Punk too, because his “controversial” leadership style escalates situations that could be avoided if he would handle issues in a “less inflammatory manner” and simply lead by example.
- It really sounded like he did not succeed in the role as locker room leader, something he liked to claim in the past.
- The Torch also says that “in the heat of the moment” after the All In incident, Punk threatened to quit AEW “over his frustration with everything that happened.” This is when production considered ways to fill time on the broadcast, but Punk “quickly regrouped” and went on with his match.
- He had to know it was over after this one though, especially with the “threatening Tony Khan” stuff.
- A “veteran AEW wrestler” discussing the Punk/Perry issue with PW Torch put most of the blame on Tony Khan for fostering an environment where wrestlers feel they can “go into business for themselves” online or on television to settle scores with others. This was said to mostly be an issue with younger talent without TV experience, but the source mentioned this has also happened with experienced wrestlers too.
- This is 100% the right take. Especially after Brawl Out, the fact that Khan didn’t make it known who was boss (him) and set the rules is the defining factor in all of this.
- The run-in with Perry wasn’t Punk’s only issue during All In weekend. Haus of Wrestling was told AEW didn’t have anyone meet Punk at the airport when he arrived on Saturday (he came in later than others because he wanted to spend Thursday with his wife & dog), and the number he was given to contact a driver didn’t work. Punk took The Tube, but got lost and had to get help from fans to get to his hotel.
- It really just felt like that guy was done with AEW and was almost looking for a reason to blow up.
- Nick Hausman’s site also noted there hasn’t been much communication between Punk & AEW since he left All In on Sunday, adding “it is fair to say that Punk’s future with AEW, and pro wrestling in general, appears to be questionable.”
- Shockingly enough, he’s still in pro wrestling.
- Fightful Select confirmed that Punk & Khan haven’t communicated much since All In. They report Punk’s been telling people he “hates this place” due to the constant drama, but adds “many people within the company say he’s plenty responsible for those issues.”
- Tim Robinson Hot Dog meme.
- In non-Punk news: Mercedes Moné was only shown sitting in the crowd during All In because she was wearing a “heavy walking boot”, per PW Insider. The site reports the expectation backstage at AEW is that she’ll make appearances for the company once she’s healthy, and would have debuted on the Blood & Guts episode of Dynamite in Boston if not for her injury.
- While it was a winding road, this is accurate. If she doesn’t show up at Big Business, I’ll come back and change this. But c’mon. She’s pretty much advertised for that show. (1/1)
- Insider also had news from an all-hands meeting at Impact’s taping yesterday. AXS will be doing “massive upgrades” to their production facilities. The “state-of-the-art production technology” will improve weekly TV and PPV/streaming specials. They’ll be adjusting their remaining 2023 schedule to account for the work being done on the back-end.
- I wonder if it affected things majorly.
- It was also announced that Impact and AAA will be doing a joint November show in Mexico. This will eventually air on Impact television.
- This is accurate. These were aired while they were doing those production upgrades. (1/1)
- Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline notes that CM Punk also had a brief confrontation with Miro at All In. Miro apparently asked Punk what happened with Jack Perry and Punk allegedly asked if he had a problem and said they could step outside. Ultimately, the situation didn’t escalate.
- Just a bunch of dudes looking to fight. (Or not.)
- For what it’s worth, Sean Ross Sapp said he was told CM Punk “has not been informed of a suspension by AEW.”
- It went right to termination.
- Meanwhile, SI brought word that The Elite and the Bang Bang Gang guys were told to be ready to start the show while officials were dealing with the Punk & Perry situation. This lines up with other accounts, including Alvarez saying FTR and The Elite weren’t ready to do so but the Bang Bang Gang match participants saying they could be ready if needed.
- Punk and Joe did start things off.
- WRKD Wrestling claims Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton is expected to happen in the near future.
- Becky won the title from her. Tiffy recently debuted on SmackDown and she has impressed early. (1/1)
- The Daily Mail claims to have a source close to Ronda Rousey that says she will be returning to MMA for “one last fight in the UFC” at the upcoming UFC 300 event.
- C’mon now. (0/1)
- For what it’s worth, BWE says GUNTHER vs. Chad Gable was booked for Raw instead of Payback because Triple H doesn’t want premium live events to be overbooked.
- This seems like a theme with Trips. He wants the lengths of the shows to be tighter than they were under Vince.
- PW Insider says Brian Pillman Jr. reported to the WWE Performance Center and he’ll be starting his career with the company in NXT. They also say there’s no rush to get Pillman on television, as they want to give him time to get his feet underneath him.
- He is in NXT as Lexis King. (1/1)
- Following up on yesterday’s rumor about CM Punk’s backstage confrontation with Miro, Fightful Select heard that Punk and Miro were just joking around; it was misinterpreted by the wrestlers who heard it.
- Folks, there’s only so many things I can comment on this damn story after each bullet point. I’m running out here.
- Even so, F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez maintains the story is true and there was a “serious issue” between Punk and Miro.
- Split the rumors. (1/2)
- Fightful also heard that Punk vs. Ricky Starks for the “Real World Championship” was at one point the likely main event for this Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view in Chicago, but the status of the match is now uncertain given Punk’s reported suspension following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In.
- Punk was fired so it was not the match. The main event was Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley (which was a good match).
- PW Insider claims “the belief among those in AEW” is that Punk was fined for taking shots at Hangman Page after the Aug. 12 episode of Collision went off the air, and the fine “may have even been in the five figure range.”
- Dang.
- PW Torch notes that Punk wasn’t the only wrestler underwhelmed with the AEW’s travel accommodations in London for All In. Multiple wrestlers were not picked up at the airport, which is something that WWE and NJPW handle well when it comes to international tours.
- You could write that off as growing pains for a relatively still young company (at least a company who spent a good 2 years of their time not touring at all). But I thought this was the reason they brought in guys like Jeff Jarrett. Jeff may have been more organizing house shows than the talent relations aspect, but there are enough veterans in there to speak up about what the company can do better.
- Alvarez said there are “a lot of rumors about COVID and AEW.” This might be related to Tony Khan’s announcement before last night’s Dynamite went on the air about late changes to the card.
- COVID will rear its head and wreck a wrestling card still
- Alvarez also indicated that Xavier Woods is dealing with a legitimate injury following the injury angle on Raw where Drew McIntyre threw a chair at him: “I don’t know if it was the chair spot, but I believe that Woods was hurt. So hopefully he’ll be back soon. But something happened, and he suffered some sort of injury.”
- He didn’t miss much time.
- Fightful was told that WWE secretly signed Authors of Pain in 2022, before Vince McMahon returned to power. PW Insider added that there have been discussions about AOP appearing on NXT next month.
- They did not appear on NXT. They did just recently return on SmackDown. We do not know when they were signed, but they were. (1/2)
- Based on the latest lines from online sportsbooks like BetOnline, no titles are expected to change hands Saturday at WWE Payback. Austin Theory has the best odds of any challenger at 3/1; Raquel Rodriguez the worst at 10/1.
- The Judgment Day defeated Zayn & Owens to win the tag titles. (0/1)
- After an earlier PW Torch story mentioned concern within AEW about how the All Out crowd would react if CM Punk isn’t on this weekend’s PPV, the site’s live report from Dynamite included that Tony Khan “got a mix of cheers and boos” when he appeared in the arena. It was also said Khan only came out once on Wednesday, whereas he’s appeared multiple times at past Chicago shows when he was universally cheered.
- He got a lot of boos when he sat out there and explained his firing Punk. But it was actually the right move to allow the crowd to get it out and direct it to him instead of having them stew during the show.
- Kurt Angle told Chris Van Vliet that he asked Vince McMahon if he could face John Cena for his retirement match to complete the circle from Cena debuting against him in 2002. McMahon told Angle he’d have to finish his program with Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 and could face Cena at WrestleMania 36, but Angle didn’t want to wait another year to retire.
- No offense to Corbin, but that was a waste of a retirement program for Kurt.
- Regarding AEW’s Wrestledream PPV, Dave Meltzer pointed out on Wrestling Observer Radio that New Japan has a show booked for Korakuen Hall on the same date with big names like Okada, Naito & Tanahashi already advertised. Meltzer did mention Will Ospreay as someone who’s not booked for Oct. 1 in Tokyo that AEW could bring in for their Antonio Inoki tribute show.
- Ospreay did work that show.
- This year’s WWE Tribute to the Troops special will likely tape after the Dec. 8 SmackDown in Providence, per Wrestlevotes.
- It was actually a live SmackDown. (0/1)
- Paul Ellering was “heavily involved” in AOP’s WWE return negotiations, according to Fightful Select. PW Insider also notes that discussions about using AOP in NXT include Ellering as their manager again.
- He is their manager, but they’re not in NXT. (0/1)
- NWA Powerrr will have an upgraded look next Tuesday. Insider reports that Billy Corgan has invested in “major” production enhancements that will improve entrances “and more”.
- I asked our NWA man Manolo and he confirms this. (1/1)
- During his time in WWE, Ryback heard that Vince McMahon had arenas bugged so he would “know what the **** is going on with the talent”. The Big Guy would purposely “talk **** about” management into mics he knew were by the ring. It’s not clear if this has anything to do with those missed calls from Stamford...
- The Big Guy has some stories alright.
- According to WRKD Wrestling, WWE has discussed the possibility of booking John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at some point during Cena’s return to the promotion over the next two months.
- They did not run that program. (0/1)
- Fightful Select indicates that Cena’s return to WWE was unexpected, as it primarily happened because of the SAG-AFTRA strike. There is “no concern” about John missing his advertised WWE dates even if the strike suddenly ends.
- He was able to finish up before it ended and he was due back in Hollywood.
- Per PW Insider, Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat is indeed expected to appear on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision. It’s believed that he “will not be wrestling this weekend,” and will instead be part of angle that sets up Ricky Starks for a “top match” at All Out on Sunday in Chicago.
- He swerved Ricky Starks into fighting the American Dragon and not ‘The Dragon.’ (1/1)
- Insider also mentions that “the announced attendance at All In: London was the 100% legitimate paid attendance, to the ticket.”
- Good for them. There was some discrepancy between how many were sold versus turnstile count, but that’s not too unusual.
- This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter says the initial idea for Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE was to build to a WrestleMania match with Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) but “plans ended up changing and Howdy was not being pushed at that level.”
- I don’t know how Howdy would have worked as a Mania match.
- The WON goes on to state that Brock Lesnar “asked out” of a planned match against Wyatt at WrestleMania 39 because Lesnar “felt it was the wrong opponent for his character.” Brock’s decision to decline the match was “nothing personal.”
- It was clearly going to be Lashley before Bray’s health changed things.
- It’s also noted that Alexa Bliss was “about to go back” to her Fiend-related supernatural gimmick when Wyatt was sidelined earlier this year.
- That felt like an obvious way to go.
- The Observer says AEW had “a major entrance” planned for Jim Ross at All In, but after the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry, JR “was told to just go out to ringside in a low-key manner.”
- Wrecked JR’s big moment.
This week: 10/20 - 50%
August 2023 - 40/62 - 65%
Overall: 4,991/8,692 - 57.4%
Have a great weekend, everyone!
Loading comments...