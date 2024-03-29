MLW is ready for war. War Chamber! The feature event takes place Friday night, March 29 from St. Petersburg, FL.

The War Chamber live lineup, available for viewing through TrillerTV+, includes:

MLW (Satoshi Kojima, Okumura, Matthew Justice, & 1 Called Manders) vs. WTF (Tom Lawlor, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Richard Holliday, & Josh Bishop) MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Janai Kai (c) vs. Unagi Sayaka

Matt Riddle (c) vs. Kosei Fujita Alex Kane vs. AJ Francis

Mads Krule Krugger rages war on MLW

Bad Dude Tito in action

Cesar Duran makes an offer Salina de la Renta can’t refuse

The feature attraction is the War Chamber match. Two rings will be surrounded by a steel cage with barbed wire wrapped around the top. Rules are alternating entrances for each teammate. Once every participant is officially inside the chamber, then the match can be won by pinfall, submission, or surrender. Expect violence.

The story revolves around the World Titan Federation’s goal to take the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Mister St. Laurent’s goons stole the newly minted title belt from Satoshi Kojima. MLW studs had enough of the sports entertainment shenanigans, so Kojima is uniting with Okumura and the Second Gear Crew to battle Tom Lawlor, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Richard Holliday, and Josh Bishop. WTF’s strategy is to attack the injured knee of Kojima.

Janai Kai has been a dominant women’s champion under the watch of Salina de la Renta. The next challenge for the Kick Demon comes from Japan. Unagi Sayaka debuts at War Chamber.

Matt Riddle proudly defends the NJPW World Television Championship. He called out for a NJPW opponent, and Kosei Fujita was given the task. Fujita is a young gun looking to make a name for himself.

Alex Kane finally gets to put hands on AJ Francis in sanctioned combat. The time for talk is over. The Suplex Assassin is ready to show why he is the man.

The War Chamber event also includes a handful of matches as part of a television taping to air at a later date. The prime spot for that bunch goes to Raven leading his troops into another War Chamber match.

War Chamber: Raven, Akira, Jake Crist, & Jimmy Lloyd vs. Rickey Shane Page, Sami Callihan, Cannonball, & Talon

Raven, Akira, Jake Crist, & Jimmy Lloyd vs. Rickey Shane Page, Sami Callihan, Cannonball, & Talon Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher

CMLL showcase: Virus (with Cesar Duran) vs. Star Jr. (with Salina de la Renta)

Virus (with Cesar Duran) vs. Star Jr. (with Salina de la Renta) Zayda Steel vs. Sofi Castillo

