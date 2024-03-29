Bryan Danielson is excited to wrestle his favorite luchador of all-time

AEW is sending the Blackpool Combat Club plus one into foreign territory to compete in the main event of one of CMLL’s major shows. Not only will the BCC get to experience wrestling in the historic Arena Mexico, it will be an extra special treat for Bryan Danielson to face off against his favorite luchador of all-time in Blue Panther.

Danielson teams with Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Matt Sydal (injury replacement for Wheeler Yuta) against the CMLL quartet of Mistico, Volador Jr., Blue Panther, & Ultimo Guerrero at Homenaje a Dos Leyendas on Friday, March 29.

Tomorrow will be my first time stepping foot in the legendary Arena Mexico. The BCC will be standing across the ring from 4 incredible wrestlers, one of whom, Blue Panther, is my FAVORITE LUCHADOR OF ALL TIME!!! What a life! #CMLLvsAEW @CMLL_OFICIAL @AEW pic.twitter.com/3sv4ztbDAh — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) March 28, 2024

The American Dragon arrived at the Mexico City airport eager for the showdown with Blue Panther. Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes, he actually did the chant inside the airport, albeit in semi hushed tones.

BRYAN DANIELSON YA ESTÁ EN MÉXICO

Yes! Yes! Yes! El Dragón Americano esta listo para Homenaje a #2LeyendasCMLL, donde cumplirá el sueño de enfrentar a Blue Panther.



Sigue su participación convirtiéndote en miembro “Leyenda” de nuestro canal: https://t.co/5P6Lo6oSLQ ¡Únete! pic.twitter.com/G2sY86eLnR — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 29, 2024

Blue Panther is aware of Danielson’s fondness, and the 63-year-old legend created a special luchador mask to wear for the match. Blue Panther has an image of himself on one side, an image of Danielson on the other side, and the message that dreams become reality.

The full card for Homenaje a Dos Leyendas includes:

CMLL vs. BCC: Mistico, Volador Jr., Blue Panther, & Ultimo Guerrero vs. Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Matt Sydal

Parejas Increibles tournament final: Mascara Dorada & Rocky Romero vs. Atlantis Jr. & Soberano Jr.

Stephanie Vaquer, Zeuxis, & Lluvia vs. Willow Nightingale, Tessa Blanchard, & La Catalina

Mask vs. Mask: Pierrothito vs. Acero vs. Angelito vs. Pequeño Olimpico

CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship: Barbaro Cavernario (c) vs. Averno

Mexican National Light Heavyweight Championship: Esfinge (c) vs. Zandokan Jr.

Mexican National Tag Team Championship: Rugido & Magnus (c) vs. Brillante Jr. & Neon

Homenaje a Dos Leyendas will be available for live streaming through the Legend Fan tier ($34.99 USD monthly) of CMLL’s YouTube subscription service. The show starts at 10:30 pm ET.