‘Top Dolla’ AJ Francis has a new team name for his partnership in TNA

AJ Francis has been recruiting Rich Swann for weeks in TNA, and Swann finally took the offer by turning bad on Joe Hendry. In true heel fashion, Top Dolla made the world wait until they were ready to explain this new partnership. That time came during Thursday’s episode of Impact (Mar. 28, 2024).

Francis started by revealing their team name as First Class. With Swann by his side, they have women with pretty eyes and thick thighs flying on first class airlines.

The real meat of the issue was Swann explaining his reasons to pal with Top Dolla. Swann is a former world champion in a slump. Despite troubles in the ring, Francis always came to check on his homie in the locker room.

Initially, Swann rebuffed Francis’ advances. He wanted to do things the right way, but his eyes were opened by Hendry’s behavior in a recent tag team match. Just as Swann had momentum to earn his first win in weeks, Hendry tagged himself in to take the glory. When Swann decided to play along with the singing and dancing, Hendry stepped in front to steal the spotlight.

Swann noticed the traits of persistence, desire, and fire brewing inside Francis. He used to have that same attitude, and he believes Francis can help him get back to the top. Swann also trashed on the fans to rile up jeers.

Francis closed out the promo session with a catchphrase. If you aren’t First Class, then you’re last.

.@AJFrancis410 and #RichSwann give the TNA Faithful an explanation after turning on them weeks ago! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/1racWls1d0 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 29, 2024

That is a logical explanation from Swann, and it wasn’t even tinted very much with heel spin. Hendry was a bit overshadowing during the moment in question, so it is easy to imagine how Swann felt. This new direction also helps to rejuvenate Swann’s career in TNA. The former world champion has been floating for quite a while out of reach from the main event scene. Aligning with Top Dolla could be the spark needed to jolt Swann back on track for success.

What’s your take on Rich Swann’s reasons to join AJ Francis? Are you digging the First Class team name?