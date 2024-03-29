Former ROH TV champ answers Josh Alexander’s open challenge in TNA

Josh Alexander is considered the world beater of TNA. With that lofty status comes competition coming out of the woodwork trying to make a name for themselves. The latest example was a former ROH television champion in a surprise debut. Tracy Williams answered Alexander’s open contract for a match on Thursday’s episode of Impact (Mar. 28, 2024).

Alexander was still heated about beef with Alexander Hammerstone, so the Walking Weapon obtained an open contract from Director of Authority Santino Marella for a fight. The idea was to call out Hammerstone, however, it was Williams that came out instead. Hot Sauce had been waiting for an opportunity in TNA, and this moment was it. Alexander doesn’t back down from challenges, so game on.

Alexander and Williams engaged in a tactical battle of technical wrestling. Alexander was a step better until Williams fired up to rally for a superplex.

Alexander came back for a powerbomb backbreaker. Williams wasn’t going out like a sucker. He continued to fight hard to execute a DDT onto the top turnbuckle, a fireman’s carry slam, and a crossface submission. That spurt of offense had the Philadelphia crowd showing support for Williams.

Williams was crafty, but Alexander was craftier. The Walking Weapon ducked a rolling strike to counter for a back slide. Alexander wasted no time transitioning for the C4 spike piledriver to win.

The night wasn’t over for Williams. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time to feel Hammerstone’s wrath. As Alexander shook hands with Williams out of respect, Hammer rushed into the ring for a blindside clobbering. Hammerstone made an example out of Williams by placing the veteran in a torture rack.

Williams came to shoot his shot. He didn’t achieve the desired result of victory, however, a strong showing against Alexander could open doors for more opportunity in TNA. Time will tell.

Would you like to see Tracy Williams appear again in TNA?