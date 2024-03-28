TNA re-signs inevitable world champion

TNA is keeping one of its young stars with the company when they re-signed Ace Austin. Ace is a three-time X-Division champion and a two-time tag team champion. He has one more goal to achieve in TNA that is inevitable.

Ace discussed his decision to remain with TNA in an interview with Denise Salcedo. He was a major part of Impact over the past five years, and he aims to make the same impression for the new era of TNA. Ace still has eyes on regaining the TNA World Tag Team Championship with Chris Bey, however, there is one piece missing to his résumé. Much like his nickname, Ace believes it is inevitable that he will win the TNA World Championship.

In addition to wrestling achievements, Ace also appreciates the freedom TNA allows. The company has relationships which allow him to wrestle around the world, such as with NJPW in Japan. Ace also has acting projects and stunt work in the pipeline for this year.

Do you agree with Ace Austin that it is inevitable for him to be a TNA world champion?